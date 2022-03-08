COMSovereign to Bring its 4G and 5G Technologies and Drone-Based Aerial Communications Platform to IWCE 2022 in Las Vegas Exhibit to Include its DragonWave and Fastback Microwave Radios, Saguna Edge Compute Software Technology, and the Sky Sapience HoverMast Tethered Drone

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions today announced its participation as an exhibitor at the upcoming International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE), the premier annual event for communications technology professionals. The event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, March 21-24, 2022.

At IWCE, COMSovereign will be showcasing its wide range of trusted and secure wireless network communications technology including its Fastback intelligent, unlicensed band microwave radios, DragonWave licensed microwave band radios and its rapid deployable FeatherLite™ and RAID™ 4G LTE wireless network communications solutions. Also on display will be the Company's rugged, quick reaction HoverMast tethered drone designed for applications including temporary commercial networks, first responders, homeland security and defense.

Make sure to visit us at Booth #2845 to learn more about COMSovereign and its portfolio of communications hardware and software solutions. To arrange one-on-one meetings at the show or for any questions, please email us at IWCE@COMSovereign.com.

IWCE is the premier mission critical communications show in North America, attracting a diverse group of public safety, utility, government, military, transportation, and business enterprise professionals. IWCE offers a comprehensive conference program of professional development opportunities as well as a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing the latest products and technology.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, the availability of parts and components for the manufacture of products, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

