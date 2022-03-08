Memic Innovative Surgery Named to Fast Company's Annual List of World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 Memic included in the list along with companies such as Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX

TEL AVIV, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (Memic), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced the company has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole – ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are honored to be part of Fast Company's list of World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022," said Dvir Cohen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Memic. "Our priority at Memic is to transform surgery and patient lives with our proprietary Hominis® Surgical System, first starting with women's healthcare and use in gynecologic surgery. Our team is driven by the knowledge that there are unmet needs in surgical robotics, and that many patients depend on us and the work that we do. This important recognition comes at a pivotal time at the company as hospital systems in the U.S. adopt Hominis and we expand our commercial footprint across the country."

The Hominis Surgical System is indicated for use in single site, natural orifice laparoscopic-assisted transvaginal benign surgical procedures including benign hysterectomy. It is the first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot that features miniature humanoid-shaped arms, with shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints that provide human level dexterity and 360-degree articulation, replicating the motions and capabilities of a surgeon's arms. Hominis was granted de novo marketing authorization from the FDA in February 2021.

In January 2022, Memic announced that HCA Florida Healthcare's Kendall Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Celebration and The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial, three leading hospital systems in Florida, were the first in the U.S. to acquire the Hominis Surgical System. In February 2022, the company announced a partnership with VirtaMed to develop a new virtual reality simulator program to support surgeon skills development for the Hominis Surgical System. The goal with the new simulation program is to provide a standardized, quantifiable training environment that supports an efficient learning experience for surgeons by providing proficiency-based training that will measure and mirror all aspects of real-world surgery. Memic anticipates that the simulator program will be ready for use by the end of 2022.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26-27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT MEMIC

Memic, founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology. For more information, visit: https://memicmed.com/.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

