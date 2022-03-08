Zephyr Launches Global Markets in View Webinar Series on March 10, 2022 with Expert Insights on the Impact of Russian Sanctions

Zephyr Launches Global Markets in View Webinar Series on March 10, 2022 with Expert Insights on the Impact of Russian Sanctions Limited series for financial advisors and wealth managers will identify market sectors affecting investor confidence

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and recognized leader in providing data, insight, and analysis to investment professionals via its financial services platform, announced Global Markets in View, a limited webinar series for financial advisors and wealth managers, focusing on investment trends affecting investor confidence.

The first in the series, 'Global Markets in View: U.S. Equities, the Energy Sector, Worldwide Pension Funds,' will address the impact that Russian sanctions are having on the market, and will air on March 10, 2022 at 1pm ET. Guest panelists Cameron Brandt, EPFR's Director of Research and Ryan Nauman, Zephyr's Market Strategist will join host Christopher Volpe, Director of Wealth Management for Informa Financial Intelligence, for the discussion.

Register for 'Global Markets in View: U.S. Equities, the Energy Sector, Worldwide Pension Funds' here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7128373997890883596.

Zephyr provides investment professionals access to timely information, exclusive research and comprehensive data to keep their clients engaged and informed. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use, custom client presentation options, portfolio proposal generation and ESG analysis tools. Within Zephyr's innovative wealth management solution, the application also offers a powerful filtering tool to identify funds with exposure to risks in minutes. At the portfolio level, users can elect to run a DNA analysis showing region and country exposure and potential hidden risks.

The Zephyr team is committed to ensuring their customers possess all the necessary resources to exceed their client's expectations. Visit financialintelligence.informa.com to learn more about Zephyr and to request a demo or 14-day free trial on the Zephyr platform.

MEDIA Contact:

Zach Allegretti, JConnelly

973-850-7341

zallegrettiii@jconnelly.com

