InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Concrete Form Ties (CLM-523)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a durable concrete form tie that is impervious to corrosion," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented the WALL TIE. My design would offer the same performance as conventional steel units without the risk of corrosion."

The invention provides an improved design for a concrete form tie. In doing so, it offers an alternative to carbon steel form ties. As a result, it helps to prevent corrosion and it eliminates the need to snap off its ends and patch the areas in question. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for poured concrete foundation and structure contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be applied in underground structures/structures beneath the water table.

