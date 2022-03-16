PF Warriors Chooses Shelly Mathis as its Executive Director

DALLAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope is what brought Bill Vick and Shelly Mathis together eight years ago. Hope is what will ensure that their long-term vision for finding a cure for pulmonary fibrosis (PF) — and expanding PF Warriors' global influence — becomes a reality.

Shelly Mathis and her husband, Scott Calhoun (PRNewsfoto/PF Warriors) (PRNewswire)

Shelly Mathis will continue to focus on expanding PF Warriors' global influence and finding a cure for PF.

Founder Bill Vick has announced that Shelly Mathis is now executive director of PF Warriors. Together, as a patient and a caregiver, they will continue to expand the organization, offering members information, inspiration and hope.

"Shelly was there at the beginning looking to understand the disease that affected her husband," recalled Vick. "My wife, Patti, and I were on that same journey. It occurred to us that we could bring people together and share our personal experiences with each other. Through the years, Shelly has become an inspiration for other caregivers, a resource for newly diagnosed patients, and a truly valuable member our team. This announcement is a long time coming."

Mathis will now manage the day-to-day activities for PF Warriors, according to Vick. By handing over the daily operations, Vick will focus more of his time on expanding the support group's membership and global reach.

"It's amazing to see how PF Warriors has evolved through the years," said Mathis. "I believe that our continued growth can be linked to our close-knit community of volunteers. When we support each other, we impact the whole community."

PF Warriors now has more than 10,000 members globally and reach over 20,000 people each month on social media. They've developed a comprehensive video library of resources, established a caregiver and patient chat programs, and built volunteer-led exercises to improve lung health. Their expert-led meetings via Zoom draw more than 200 people each month.

"All of our programs and educational resources are free to our members because we know that knowledge brings hope," noted Vick. "With Shelly at the helm, we will continue to offer these resources so PF patients can live their best lives."

About PF Warriors

Located in Plano, Texas, PF Warriors is a patient support group that serves a global community of PF/ILD patients, caregivers and families. The organization's mission is to provide information, inspiration, and support to help patients live their best lives. Founded in 2011 by Bill Vick, PF Warriors now has more than 10,000 members and reach 20,000 people globally. For more information or to donate, visit pfwarriors.com. To contact them you may email Bill Vick, founder at bill@pfwarrior.com or call 972-612-8425.

Media Contact:

Marita Gomez

630-936-9105

maritag@crispsolution.net

PF Warriors is a nonprofit for Patients helping Patients with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease. (PRNewsfoto/PF Warriors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PF Warriors