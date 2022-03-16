TRAC INTERMODAL PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN MADE CHASSIS (AMC) TO INCREASE 40-FOOT CHASSIS FLEET

PRINCETON, N.J., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a commitment to increasing the supply of chassis following a surge of imports and elevated equipment dwell time, TRAC Intermodal is increasing its fleet of 40-foot chassis through a partnership with American Made Chassis (AMC), an alliance of LB Steel and Integrated Industries.

TRAC and AMC representatives discussed the partnership and unveiled new chassis manufactured through the alliance at an event this morning at the AMC plant in Dixmoor, IL. Attendees included:

Under this agreement, LB Steel is building frames for the new chassis and Integrated Industries is blasting, painting and installing all equipment components at its Dixmoor, IL facility. TRAC's procurement of these chassis aligns with its strategic objective of partnering with key manufacturers in North America to build high-quality chassis. The AMC chassis capacity will complement TRAC's core manufacturer capacity.

"TRAC Intermodal continues to invest record amounts of capital to supply our customers' continued growth and expansion," said Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. "To support this, TRAC is eager to expand our long-term partnership with proven, high-quality manufacturers such as AMC who are perfectly positioned to help us increase our fleet, maintain market leadership and keep commerce flowing."

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC's subsidiaries offer emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

