NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 4, 2022. The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time. Due to the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 4, 2022 will be able to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF," primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NREF concentrates on investments in real estate sectors where its senior management team has operating expertise, including, among others, in the multifamily, single-family rental, self-storage, life science, hospitality and office sectors predominantly in the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas. More information about NREF is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Contact:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Director, Investor Relations

Jackie Graham

jgraham@nexpoint.com

Media Inquiries: MediaRelations@nexpoint.com

View original content:

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.