Sanctuary Wealth's Cooke Financial Group Named to Barron's Top Financial Advisors List

Inaugural partners Chris and Brian Cooke are a second-generation team recognized for exceptional client service, quality of practice and philanthropy

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces that Chris and Brian Cooke, of Cooke Financial Group, headquartered in Indianapolis and the inaugural team on Sanctuary's exclusive partnered independence platform, have once again been named to Barron's list of the Top 1,200 Advisors for 2022. The annual ranking recognizes those advisors in each state who provide exceptional client care and evaluates them according to a number of criteria besides assets under management. Factors included in the rankings were assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn't an explicit component.

"Chris and Brian Cooke and Cooke Financial Group were the first team to recognize all that Sanctuary Wealth can offer to its outstanding entrepreneurial advisors, which makes this honor all the more meaningful to everyone here at Sanctuary," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We're proud to have them as partners and members of our board and look forward to helping them achieve even more significant milestones and even greater honors in the years to come."

Cooke Financial Group was founded more than 50 years ago by Chris and Brian's father John Cooke, who continues to serve on its board of directors. Both brothers joined their father in 1992 and have earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) accreditation and serve on the board of Sanctuary Wealth.

"Both Brian and I are extremely honored to be named to this list once again by Barron's," said Chris Cooke, Managing Partner at Cooke Financial Group. "Our focus has always been on doing the best we can for our clients and helping them succeed. Our main goal is serving our clients, not necessarily winning awards, but the recognition is highly gratifying and lets us know we're on the right path."

Chris Cooke's industry recognitions and honors include Barron's Top Advisor's List for the State of Indiana for the ninth time in 2022; Barron's Top 1000 Advisors in 2010-2016; Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisers 2019-2021, and seven times to Financial Times' Top 400 Financial Advisors in America list. He was also presented the Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services 2012-2021.

Brian Cooke's other industry recognition and awards include Top 10 Financial Advisors in the State of Indiana issued by Barron's Magazine 2010-2016; Barron's Top 1000 Financial Advisors in America 2010-2013; Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors in America 2014-2016; Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. He was also named to the 40 Under 40 Hall of Fame of the Indianapolis Business Journal and Indy's Best & Brightest, Winner in Banking/Finance issued by Junior Achievement of Central Indiana, Inc.

The 1,200 Advisors is the largest and most comprehensive of the annual Barron's advisor listings. The rankings are based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn't an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results, and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment-picking abilities. Those making the list come from every state, as well as the District of Columbia.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 23 states with over $20.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

