Open Sky Group Launches Advisory Services in Response to Global Supply Chain Challenges

RALEIGH, N.C. , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Group announces the addition of Advisory Services to its offerings, designed to help warehouse and transportation leaders lower costs, increase throughput and enhance revenues. The new offering is anchored by a team of operational professionals representing more than 100 years of supply chain experience across multiple verticals.

While Open Sky Group got its start over 15 years ago implementing warehouse management solutions, it's since grown to expand capabilities into labor and transportation management, Managed Services, several of its own products and now Advisory Services. This newest offering was created in response to clients wanting assistance handling pressures from ongoing supply disruptions, spiraling transportation expenses, constrained packaging availability, tight labor pools and increasing consumer demands.

"Over the last decade, the average warehouse size has increased 143%," said Open Sky Group VP of Advisory Services, Casey Winans. "Amid mounting labor pressures and an estimated 50% of warehouse pickers' time consumed in travel on a daily basis, organizations must rethink their operational models."

Approximately 2.1 billion online shoppers placed orders in 2021. As driver shortages persist and parcel rates increase, aligning processes with technologies to optimize material flow, lower cost and improve service has become an industry-wide priority.

"Our clients face an ever-evolving and challenging set of circumstances in their supply chain, says Open Sky Group CRO, Chad Kramlich, "Advisory Services will help to get facilities operating optimally before any technology is applied, resulting in a much more efficient and mature use of any systems that get added. "

Open Sky Group Advisory Services include:

Warehouse assessments focused on processes, metrics, technology, material flow and ways to create new efficiencies

Transportation assessments centered on transportation workflow, freight payment, audit procedures, and track and trace

Business case development assisting with justifying improvements, mapping transformation, and targeting best use of assets for achieving strategic returns

Program and change management

Open Sky Group, global specialists, in supply chain consulting and execution systems, helps you lower costs and risks with an agile methodology focused on leveraging Tier 1 technology to address today's ever-changing landscape. Our team of industry-experienced, supply chain and logistics consultants help you re-imagine your supply chain operations through analysis and process improvement, leveraging Tier 1 technology and an extensive partner network to bring clients the best solution possible. By putting people and process before platforms, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain and logistics solutions.

