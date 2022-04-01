Curaleaf Announces April Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during April 2022.

BTIG Global Virtual Cannabis Conference

April 6 – 7, 2022

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Camilo Lyon , BTIG Equity Analyst, on April 7 at 10:30am – 11:10am ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

2nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference

April 12 – 14, 2022

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Pablo Zuanic , Cantor Fitzgerald Equity Analyst, on April 12 at 8:00am – 8:30am ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

April 20 – 21, 2022

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be keynoting the conference in a fireside with Jim Kirsch , Senior Managing Director, Cannabis Sector Co-Lead, Chairman at Alliance Global Partners on April 20 at 9:05am – 9:25am ET .



Matt Darin , President Curaleaf US, will be participating in a panel titled "Differentiating Top MSO Investment Opportunities" hosted by Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF & JW Asset Management on April 20 at 10:30am ET – 11:10am ET .

Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 128 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

