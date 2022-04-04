SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Natera, Inc. - NTRA

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTRA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Natera and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a short report addressing Natera, entitled "Natera: Pioneers In Deceptive Medical Billing." Among other allegations, Natera stated that "[b]ased on more than 2 dozen interviews with former Natera employees, patients and industry experts, a review of hundreds of online complaints, FOIA requests to state Medicaid offices and state Attorneys General, and the company's financial filings, we show how Natera's revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers."

Following publication of the Hindenburg Research report, Natera's stock price fell $17.95 per share, or 32.79%, to close at $36.80 per share on March 9, 2022.

Then, on March 15, 2022, CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx") announced that it had won a $44.9 million false advertising lawsuit against Natera after a federal jury found that Natera and its senior executives falsely advertised its Prospera kidney transplant rejection assessment test and made false comparisons to CareDx's competing product, AlloSure.

On this news, Natera's stock price fell $5.57 per share, or 15.52%, to close at $30.32 per share on March 15, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP