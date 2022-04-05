Albemarle Recognized by American Chemistry Council with Eight Responsible Care Awards

Includes three awards for the company's lithium production site in Silver Peak, Nevada

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it earned eight American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care Awards for its continued excellence in sustainability initiatives for health, safety and environmental areas of focus.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Albemarle received awards in the categories of waste minimization, reuse and recycling, energy efficiency, and facility safety. The company's U.S. lithium production site in Silver Peak, Nevada, earned a facility safety excellence award and two sustainability awards for the site's improved soda ash usage and control initiative. This was denoted as exceptional by the ACC in the waste minimization, reuse and recycling category, as well as in the energy efficiency category for the site's energy efficiency gain through improved level control and instrumentation.

Five additional sites received award recognitions for facility safety by demonstrating significant achievements in employee health and safety performance. Those sites include Kings Mountain, North Carolina; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; New Johnsonville, Tennessee; Bayport, Texas; and Pasadena, Texas.

"Albemarle's achievements in Responsible Care reflect our commitment to our sustainability strategy across health, safety and the environment and throughout the communities in which we live and operate," said Bo Brantley, Vice President, Health, Safety and Environmental & Manufacturing Excellence. "I commend our employees for consistently keeping these pillars of focus at the forefront of our daily operations to ensure Albemarle's continued success."

Awards were announced on March 29, 2022, at the Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference & Expo in Miami. During the conference, the ACC recognized chemical industry leaders for their exceptional environmental, health, safety and security performance, their commitment to sustainability, and their sound chemicals management. Responsible Care awardees qualify based on exemplary performance and are selected by a committee of internal and external experts.

To view the list of awards and recipients, please visit here.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation