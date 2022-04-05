Chris Kelliher Named Chief Financial Officer

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Dental Concepts, LLC, the largest locally owned and community-focused general dentistry group serving Central Pennsylvania, today announced that Chris Kelliher has been named Chief Financial Officer for the organization.

Most recently as an Executive Consultant, Kelliher focused on working with fast-growing healthcare companies in developing managed services to substantially improve clinical practices and deliver high quality support services while developing platforms for scalable growth through acquisition, organic and de novo strategies.

"Chris brings a broad base of financial and operational expertise to Progressive Dental Concepts," said Dr. Charles J. Foer, Chief Operating Office at Progressive Dental Concepts. "We look forward to working with him to continue our fast growth, support our practices and deliver excellent patient care in the most efficient manner possible."

Kelliher said, "Progressive Dental is an exciting opportunity. I get to bring a wealth of financial experience and broader health-care perspective to an already fast-growing dental group with strong clinical practices and revenue-cycle management leadership. Dental health delivery is changing significantly, and I believe Progressive is strategically positioned to be a leader of this change."

Kelliher replaces Helen Marsteller, who announced her retirement mid-year 2022.

"Helen has been a tremendous asset to our company," Dr. Foer said. "She helped a start-up organization grow to 13 offices in less than three years, with a full suite of support services, including Finance, HR, Centralized Services, IT, Marketing and Practice Management Guidance. We wish Helen all the best in her retirement."

Kelliher holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Franklin & Marshall College. Kelliher, his wife and their family reside in Central Pennsylvania, where they support their local church and community.

Owned and operated by and for dentists, with member practices in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Harrisburg, Hershey, Marysville, New Cumberland, Palmyra, Shiremanstown and York, Progressive Dental Concepts is a community-focused dental support group dedicated to the growth, values, and lifestyle of dental professionals, advancing practices through educational, business management, marketing and other essential support tools. By creating efficiencies and adding value on the clinical, administrative and operational sides through innovative technology and best-in-class customer service, Progressive Dental Concepts empowers practitioners to focus on their core reason for choosing dentistry: delivering comprehensive, high-quality oral health care with an exceptional patient experience.

