MTN DEW® GAME FUEL® AND GAMING LEGEND DR DISRESPECT TEAM UP TO LAUNCH CHAMPIONSHIP CITRUS CHERRY

Fans most requested GAME FUEL® flavor is making a return with a special Doc twist - available for a limited time only at GameFuel.com

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN DEW GAME FUEL and Dr Disrespect are taking their relationship to the next level with the release of Championship Citrus Cherry. One of the most requested Game Fuel flavors, Citrus Cherry, is getting a championship-level twist at the hands of The Doc. That's right, The Two-Time brought it again and leveled up the OG Citrus Cherry flavor with the creation of the limited-edition Championship Citrus Cherry. The fan favorite is finally back and bolder than ever, including a limited-edition can as epic as his mustache and mullet. Gamers can get their hands on Doc's new limited-edition flavor starting today, available only while supplies last on GameFuel.com.

"The Two-Time is finally getting what he deserves - his very own flavor of that sweet nectar, GAME FUEL. That's right, GAME FUEL and I are taking it to the next level and I'm putting a Doc twist on one of the OG great flavors - Citrus Cherry," says Dr Disrespect. "Get it while you can, Champions Club - it's going to go fast."

MTN DEW GAME FUEL x Doc Championship Citrus Cherry features a revamped taste worthy of The Doc himself: cherry blasted flavor with a wave of citrus. A bold flavor needs a bold design and the collectible 16 oz. can features Doc's portrait and logo, all in his signature red and black, of course.

"Our partnership with Doc continues to grow. Last year it was our hit video collaboration, Gamerobics , and now we're bringing back Citrus Cherry, one of the all-time greats for GAME FUEL flavors," said Matt Nielsten, senior director, marketing, MTN DEW. "Turns out it's one of Doc's favorites too, so we decided to get the Two-Time's bold take on the original. Gamers will not be disappointed."

To stay up-to-date on the latest and join the conversation follow @GameFuel.

About MTN DEW GAME FUEL

MTN DEW® GAME FUEL® is the first beverage in the PepsiCo portfolio designed just for gamers. The beverage, developed in partnership with professional and elite amateur gamers, includes ingredients shown to improve accuracy and alertness. MTN DEW GAME FUEL cans feature unique resealable technology and a tactile grip, to keep the beverage fresh and hardware dry. The beverage, formerly known as MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is available in five game-winning flavors: Charged Cherry Blast, Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Original DEW®, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Orange Storm. MTN DEW GAME FUEL also offers a Zero Sugar option in two flavors - Charged Raspberry Lemonade and Charged Watermelon Shock. For more information, follow on Twitter @gamefuel.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Kelly Rada

krada@golin.com

MTN DEW Game Fuel and Dr Disrespect team up to launch limited edition Championship Cherry flavor only on GameFuel.com (PRNewswire)

MTN DEW GAME FUEL (PRNewsfoto/MTN DEW GAME FUEL) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo