New Magazine about Greatest Era of Music Video to Launch April 8

Online Quarterly MUSIC VIDEO TIME MACHINE to Cover the Golden Age of Music Video Featuring Exclusive Interviews with Biggest Bands and Video Directors of the Era Who Chronicle the Creation of Iconic Music Videos from 1976 to 1994

Issue #1 Cover Story: JOHN LANDIS on MICHAEL JACKSON'S THRILLER (in 3D?)

Plus readers will go behind the scenes and onto the set of music videos for: David Bowie, Kiss, Hall & Oates, Nirvana, Paul McCartney, Queen, Rolling Stones, Heart, Blondie, Pat Benatar, AC/DC, Berlin, Hole, GoGos, Lionel Richie, Billy Idol, Blind Melon, Billy Joel, Def Leppard, Simple Minds, Smithereens, Cameo, Garbage, Golden Earring, Howard Jones, Bananarama, Cranberries, Kenny Loggins, Wall of Voodoo & more!

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn-based Packrat Planet announced today that the premiere issue of its new magazine Music Video Time Machine, an online publication completely dedicated to the Golden Age of Music Video (1976-1994) will be released April 8th and will distributed online across multiple outlets, including MAGZTER and the Music Video Time Machine website which also contains other similar content including blog features, throwback video event listings, and bonus video content.

"During a brief period in entertainment history, the music video evolved from an uncertain marketing tool into a pop culture phenomenon," explained Stephen Pitalo, the magazine's managing editor and publisher. "The Golden Age of Music Video is book-ended by two important moments: the triumph of Queen's groundbreaking "Bohemian Rhapsody" video in 1976, and the conclusion of a multimillion dollar trilogy of Guns N' Roses Use Your Illusion videos in 1994. Each issue of this quarterly features exclusive interviews with the era's most notable music video directors and musicians, behind-the-scenes photos, and other information that chronicles the adventures of those who advanced the genre during its greatest era."

Issue #1 features an exclusive interview with filmmaker John Landis on directing Michael Jackson's Thriller, its lasting impact, and his significantly different experience shooting Jackson's "Black or White," along with helming hit music videos for Paul McCartney & B.B. King. Also, a special Q&A with the late Adolfo "Shabba-Doo" Quiñones, the godfather of street dance, shines a light on his influence in the music video genre and pays tribute to his legacy.

The premier issue also includes exclusive Q&As with six other directors who shot some of the biggest music videos for hit songs from this era:

Bob Giraldi - Michael Jackson "Beat It," Pat Benatar "Love is a Battlefield," Lionel Richie "Hello"

Samuel Bayer - Nirvana "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Blind Melon "No Rain," Hole "Doll Parts"

David Mallet - David Bowie "Let's Dance," Def Leppard "Photograph," Queen "Radio GaGa"

Dave Robinson - Madness "Our House" "It Must Be Love," Tracey Ullman "They Don't Know"

Zbigniew Rybczyński - Simple Minds "Alive and Kicking," Cameo "Candy"

Howard Deutch - Billy Idol "Flesh for Fantasy," Billy Joel "Keeping the Faith"

Artist interviews in this issue include John Oates of Hall & Oates, Karen Valentine of the GoGos, Terri Nunn of Berlin, Keren Woodward of Bananarama, and Howard Jones, who all take the reader behind the scenes of their most famous music videos. Readers also get director's memories from the videos for Golden Earring's "Twilight Zone," the Smithereens' "Time Won't Let Me," and even Bob Dylan's "Subterranean Homesick Blues."

"Each issue will also have specially dedicated sections," explained Pitalo, "such as landmark videos & the legendary filmmakers behind them; independent video channels & programs from that era; streaming music video content for our readers to seek out; and our 'My Five Faves' column, which features the top five favorite videos of someone we love. This time we are fortunate enough to have 'Johnny, Are You Queer?' singer Josie Cotton picking hers. We'll have great surprises in each issue also; this time, we chronicle music video directors' not-so-peaceful memories of working with Keith Richards, soundtrack videos we love (and don't love), and we have three separate Rob Lowe sightings for our readers to uncover!"

Stephen Pitalo has worked as an entertainment journalist for more than 30 years (see bio here) and he previously wrote the Golden Age of Music Video blog from 2010 to 2021. Pitalo also currently gives presentations about the evolution of music video at conventions, colleges and festivals, and most recently moderated the MTV 40th Anniversary Panel at 2021 New York Comic Con. He also produces 80s/90s music video dance party events; his monthly "Music Video Time Machine presents" series at the Bell House in Brooklyn has its next event on Friday, April 8 (see calendar).

Stephen Pitalo is available for interviews, and can be booked through the contact info listed.

