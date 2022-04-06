Komainu Establishes Asia Presence with Opening of Singapore Operating Company

ST. HELIER, Jersey, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Komainu Holdings Ltd ("the Company"), which operates as a regulated digital asset custody services provider built by institutions for institutions, today announced the establishment of a Singapore-based operating entity, Komainu Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Komainu Singapore"). The new operating entity marks the next phase of the Company's global expansion, extending its presence into the APAC region.

Building upon its two-year track record of servicing institutions with a secure, transparent and compliant custody solution, Komainu Singapore will provide a foothold within the APAC region to extend its custody solution to Asia-based institutions within the APAC marketplace.

Henson Orser, President of Komainu commented on today's news, "Opening an operating entity within the APAC region is a major milestone for our organization. We see the APAC market as underserved and with institutions globally looking to add digital assets to their portfolios, there is a need for institutional grade custody providers that understand the complex regulatory landscape. We are excited to initiate our operations within the region and work with institutions and the local regulators to provide clients with ease-of-mind when investing in digital assets."

Komainu is actively expanding its headcount in Singapore to promote its local growth as well as its expansion into the wider APAC region. Working collaboratively with Nomura, one of Komainu's founding partners, Komainu Singapore will provide the governance framework for institutions looking to enter into the digital asset space in Asia.

Sebastian Widmann, Head of Strategy at Komainu, explained that "Singapore is quickly becoming the main financial hub for digital assets in the APAC region, driven by proactive regulatory developments, the presence of global institutions and a strong local talent pool, which will further facilitate Komainu's expansion plans in the region."

Komainu is the first hybrid custodian for institutional digital asset investors created by the Japanese investment bank, Nomura, digital asset manager, CoinShares and digital asset security company, Ledger. Komainu is providing decentralized and secure digital asset custody through a single application-based solution for institutions, offering multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. Headquartered in Jersey, Channel Islands, Komainu merges institutional financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional custody.

