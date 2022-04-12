"DAILY LIVING" REMAINS TOP CHALLENGE FOR THOSE NEW TO VISION LOSS

--Hadley Provides Practical Help -

WINNETKA, Ill., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 20 million people in the United States have low vision, most commonly from age-related conditions, including macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. As the aging population grows, the number of those with vision loss is expected to double. Many more adults will face the physiological and emotional challenges of adjusting to life with a visual impairment.

Hadley, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, can help. With Hadley, people discover new ways to adapt daily routines and navigate life; ways that don't rely so much on vision.

All conveniently from their home. All completely free of charge.

"One of the hardest adjustments can be emotional," said Julie Tye, Hadley's CEO. "Realizing that an impairment is likely permanent can be devastating. But small wins can make all the difference. Things like finding a new way to dial your phone or read your mail rebuilds a sense of control and confidence. Figuring out how to use Alexa or an iPhone to read text aloud to you; that's a real gamechanger. Daily tasks become less time consuming and frustrating. Life can become more enjoyable again. There's more hope for the future."

Vera Thompson, 69, Los Angeles, was diagnosed with glaucoma and recalls losing her vision as devasting at first. "I lost my freedom and livelihood all at once," said Thompson, who is among the growing number of those with visual impairments who have turned to Hadley. Thompson enrolled in Hadley's technology workshops to help her get back on her computer to stay informed and keep in touch with her friends and family.

Angela Rader, 53, of Arkansas has been living with macular degeneration. She rediscovered her passion for working in her kitchen after taking Hadley's workshop series on cooking with vision loss. "I needed to re-learn how to use a kitchen knife and find my way around my kitchen again, Hadley gave that joy back to me," said Rader.

Debbie Gabe, 71, of Hawaii lives with retinitis pigmentosa. "The hardest news about my diagnosis, was that no one could tell me what I should do next," said Gabe, who gained renewed confidence by learning to use screen reading technology through Hadley, allowing her to live more independently and pursue interests she had given up on.

For more information on how Hadley helps visit: www.hadley.edu

