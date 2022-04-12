Foxit Announces Launch of AI-Based Smart Redact

Smart Redact Provides PDF Users with a Simple, Efficient and Comprehensive Tool to Help Deal with Sensitive Information

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced the availability of Foxit Smart Redact, a new AI-powered tool providing document redaction. With the launch of Foxit Smart Redact, users now have an efficient and comprehensive tool that provides the ability to detect sensitive data within their PDF documents.

Foxit Smart Redact helps users who want to redact sensitive information in PDF documents but need assistance in determining the exact words to redact in advance. With Smart Redact, users don't have to read through every page to find the sensitive information in each sentence. Instead, Smart Redact lists sensitive data contained in a PDF file. Security is a priority for the solution and Foxit Smart Redact is both TAA compliant and SOC 2 Certified.

Key features of Foxit Smart Redact include:

Smart Redact identifies sensitive data in PDF files

Data transmission between PDF Editor and the Foxit cloud is encrypted by AES-256

User-created profiles allow users to select the confidential information they would like to remove for every type of document

Foxit Smart Redact is fully integrated into Foxit PDF Editor as an optional plug-in. Foxit users can take advantage the tool's simple to use and powerful redaction capability while never having to leave the PDF editor where they are executing their typical document workflows. Smart Redact builds upon the redact capability in PDF Editor by expanding the number of automatic sensitive data pattern searches, including those without static patterns, such as person names, organization names, personal roles.

"By leveraging artificial intelligence, Foxit Smart Redact dramatically improves the productivity of knowledge workers involved in redaction," said Frank Kettenstock, CMO of Foxit. "Users will save time and reduce the potential for errors."

To learn more about Foxit Smart redact, please visit: www.foxit.com/smart-redact/.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture.

Foxit has over 650 million users and has sold to over 425,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

