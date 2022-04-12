Grom's Curiosity Ink Media Kicks Off New Kids' Entertainment Franchise with Dynamite Entertainment Bringing Thunderous to Bookshelves Everywhere on Thursday, April 26

Graphic Novel About a Native American Teen's Unexpected Journey to Appreciating Her Rich Family Heritage Gets Star Treatment from Corporate Sibling, Grom Social

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASQAQ: GROM) Curiosity Ink Media today confirmed that Thunderous, the debut graphic novel leading the franchise intellectual property (IP) brand of the same name, will hit bookshelves everywhere beginning Thursday, April 26, thanks to Curiosity's publishing partner, Dynamite Entertainment. Thunderous will be available wherever books are sold and tells the story of a modern Native American teenager's journey to understand and appreciate her family's rich heritage. The graphic novel is the first publishing title to be released from Curiosity's previously announced collaboration with Dynamite, to develop and publish a slate of printed content rooted in the Curiosity's original IP.

"Thunderous is the perfect embodiment of Curiosity's mission to present stories from perspectives most readers don't routinely experience."

The arrival of Thunderous as a graphic novel for young readers serves as a launching point for future publishing opportunities as well as potential brand extensions from Curiosity, including a recurring TV series, feature film and consumer products. Additionally, Curiosity's corporate sibling, Grom Social – a safe social media platform for kids under 13 – will celebrate the arrival of the book with special content designed to encourage the joys of reading to its audience. Interviews with the author, specially themed videos and other programming will be featured, beginning in late April.

"Thunderous is the perfect embodiment of Curiosity's mission to present stories from perspectives most readers don't routinely experience," explains Jon Rosenberg, Curiosity Ink Media Executive Vice President and Publisher. "Bringing this property to life with the team from Dynamite is a major milestone in growing awareness of this vivid, rich storytelling. We are thrilled to share this graphic novel with the world later this month."

Written by Montana Poet Laureate ML Smoker and Natalie Peeterse and illustrated by Dale Deforest, Thunderous follows the unexpected adventures of a Native American teen's journey into a magical world where new friends and foes are discovered. In this unpredictable and sometimes perilous venture, she learns to more fully appreciate, embrace and champion her family's proud heritage. The beautifully illustrated graphic novel will debut in tandem with Independent Book Store Day, a national celebration of independent bookstores, to be held on Saturday, April 30.

"At Dynamite we're always expanding, from the diversity of the stories we tell, to the creators we work with," said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "Our goal is to bring the fun and magic experience of reading comics, graphic novels, and more to readers from all walks of life."

In June 2021, Curiosity Ink Media - a producer of original multiplatform entertainment for kids and family audiences - announced its partnership with Dynamite Entertainment, a leading independent publisher of comic books and graphic novels, to create books for kids that are rooted in Curiosity's original intellectual property (IP) as well as titles the company will develop for other brands. In addition to the Thunderous graphic novel, Baldwin's Big Adventure, a picture book about an unassuming, but fearless switcher train with a giant heart and an activity book for preschoolers, based on the wildly popular PAW Patrol™ produced by Spin Master and aired on Nickelodeon, will be available wherever books are sold in May 2022.

