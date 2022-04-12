NEWSWEEK ANNOUNCES 'WORLD'S GREATEST AUTO DISRUPTORS'

Executives and Teams from Ford, Hyundai, Land Rover & Nissan Honored

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek has released its first ever list of the "World's Greatest Auto Disruptors", recognizing executives and companies that raised the bar for carmakers in 2021. The distinguished list of winners reflects the rapidly changing, increasingly competitive, and impact driven automotive landscape in which sustainability, mobility solutions, alternative fuels, and other technologies are inspiring progress in leaps and bounds. From investing in the evolution of batteries, robotics, and connected technologies, to transforming brand design at breakneck speed, these disruptors are transforming how we drive and proving that the future is already here.

The "World's Greatest Auto Disruptors" of 2022 are:

Executive of the Year: Jim Farley , CEO, Ford Motor Co.

Designer of the Year: Alfonso Albaisa , SVP, Global Design Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Research & Development Team of the Year: Hyundai Motor Group

Marketing Campaign of the Year: Land Rover

Powertrain Evolution of the Year: Hyundai Motor Group

Visionary of the Year: Euisun Chung , Executive Chair, Hyundai Motor Group

"Today's leading automakers are pushing the boundaries in ways that keep us moving and also capture the imagination," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The disruptors on this list deserve to be recognized for pushing the industry forward, as well as for their leadership in responding to the challenges brought on by the pandemic."

"I'm proud and humbled to lead Ford at such a transformational time," said Jim Farley, President and CEO, Ford Motor Company. "In four years, if we are bold and disruptive enough, we will have changed this iconic company in profound ways with unimaginably great vehicles that are electric, digitally connected and always improving. Shipping software to the vehicles will be the new battle for supremacy. That means new talent, new ways to ethically source raw materials, hyper-intelligent and zero-waste factories, and a connected, rewarding ownership experience for our customers. What will never change is the importance of family, our values, and commitment to help build a better world for the next generation."

"There are two words to describe the evolving automotive landscape: bigger and bolder," said Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, Senior Editor of Autos, Newsweek. "We created this award and the podcast to capture the rapid speed of innovation, the emerging culture of impact and sustainability, and the visionary leaders who are making it all a reality by taking enormous risks."

Newsweek will also be launching their newest podcast, "Fast Women" , on April 12, 2022. Hosted by Eileen Falkenberg Hull and Nicole Wakelin, the two journalists will take us on their wild adventures around the world while test driving the newest cars, staying at fancy hotels, and discovering local cuisine. Episode 1 will feature reviews on the KIA EV6 and the new Lincoln Navigator in conjunction with stops at a Napa Valley resort and a visit to Scottsdale, Arizona.

To view the full article and details of the World's Greatest Auto Disruptors Awards, go to https://www.newsweek.com/2022/04/29/worlds-greatest-auto-disruptors-six-innovators-shaking-industry-1696993.html.

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

