PeriGen Adds Accomplished Physician and Quality Leader to Consult on Programs on Remote Patient Monitoring, Product Development and Physician Engagement

CARY, N.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen Inc., the market leader in FDA-cleared computerized maternal-fetal early warning systems today announced that Kimberlee McKay, MD F.A.C.O.G. is joining PeriGen as a physician consultant. Dr. McKay currently serves as the Clinical Vice President OB/GYN Service Line at Avera Health, an integrated health system based in Sioux Falls, SD, and serving patients across five states in the upper Midwest. A long-time user of PeriGen analytics, Dr. McKay brings hands on experience and expertise with patient safety and quality programs, healthcare equity and rural maternity care, as well as remote patient monitoring. At PeriGen, she will be instrumental in expanding PeriGen's commitment to centralized remote patient monitoring, physician engagement and emerging primary care opportunities.

"Dr. McKay has enjoyed great success applying PeriGen systems to improve the quality and consistency of perinatal care across Avera's broad and diverse footprint, which includes clinics, community hospitals and tertiary care centers," said Matthew Sappern, PeriGen CEO. "She is an extremely engaged and constructive customer and an advocate and example for adopting innovation to tackle challenges across geographic and socioeconomic boundaries."

"Every obstetrics service line in the nation faces costly challenges of consistency and standardization in care and communication, but these issues are magnified several times over for health systems covering less densely populated geographies" said Dr. McKay. "Innovations such as PeriGen's AI early monitoring software are an effective way to ensure sustainable quality of care and I look forward to helping the company continue to evolve its suite of AI-powered tools and services."

