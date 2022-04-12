ISLANDIA, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Printex Transparent Packaging (PTP), the largest clear folding box manufacturer in North America, has earned the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQF) Manufacture of Food Packaging certification, recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The SQF certification builds on PTP's existing food safety credential -- GMP (Good Manufacturing Process) certification. Printex Transparent Packaging is committed to rigorous continuous improvement. Having a supplier that produces products to meet food safety standards recognized in the industry is important in today's packaging world. Retailers, brand owners and food service providers need assurance that the food packaging materials they buy have been produced under the guidance of a food safety management program. Using an SQF certified supplier like Printex Transparent Packaging, who also sources and manufactures domestically, gives the customer the assurance that their very highest standards are being met.

Printex Transparent Packaging is awarded a second Food Safety Certification (CNW Group/Printex Transparent Packaging) (PRNewswire)

What is SQF Certification?

The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI) is responsible for developing and managing the Safe Quality Food (SQF) program. The SQF program is recognized by retailers and food service providers around the world as a rigorous, credible food safety management system. It is the only certification system recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) that offers certificates for primary production, food manufacturing, distribution, and agent/broker management.

Once a company implements the SQF food safety management program, it is audited regularly by a third-party certification body. The food safety certification requirements of SQF provide a meticulous process to manage food safety risks and provide safe products for use by companies in the food industry.

Why is food safety certification important today?

The SQF program is recognized by retailers, brand owners and food service providers as one of the most rigorous and comprehensive food safety and quality standards in the world. "Our SQF certification helps our customers prepare for new regulations," says Dave Heller, VP at the Printex Transparent Packaging Islandia, NY plant. Countries across the globe are making changes to food safety regulations, including the United States and its Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The newest version, Edition 9, prepares your organization to meet many or most of the FSMA requirements.

SQF standards require establishment of a detailed, comprehensive food safety program through every step of the supply chain. Being SQF certified lets your customers know that you have gone the extra mile to help them lower their risk and exposure. Brand owners can be confident that their products are in the absolute safest packaging.

What can you expect from an SQF certified supplier?

Highest quality manufacture for food safe products – Having an SQF certified supplier means controls are in place assuring you are getting a consistently produced product that is being properly and continuously evaluated for consistent improvement in process quality and safety. Material Traceability – Processes are in place to trace a product through the entire manufacturing process. Unique lot numbers allow traceability from raw material to the finished manufactured packaging. Increased Confidence in a system for food safe products – Brand owners can trust that an SQF certified supplier has implemented a food safety program that ensures compliance and safe, quality food for consumers. The third-party certification body performs regular audits of the system. This fact gives owners the assurance that food safety and sanitation issues will not threaten their brand or reputation.

Product packaging plays a significant role in the food industry. PTP knows you want to manufacture quality, safe, food packaging for consumers. Using an SQF certified supplier such as Printex Transparent Packaging provides benefits to brand owners, food service providers and retailers that are immeasurable in today's environment.

Why not take the guesswork and risk out of your supplier selection? Choose a provider that has earned the right to carry the label – SQF Certified Manufacturer.

About Printex Transparent Packaging https://www.ptpackaging.com/ --Brand owners first choice for clear plastic folding cartons. PTP has manufacturing facilities in both New York and Montreal to serve North America. Printex Transparent Packaging focuses on the specialized non-paper packaging converting business including supplying and applying clear PET windows to paper folding cartons. Products: Clear folding cartons, point of purchase power-chutes, in-store POP displays & dispensers, promo and club packs, clear rigid windows for sbs cartons, gift box covers and clear sleeves.

Proudly Made in USA and Canada

