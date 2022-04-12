R.H. Boyd to host The Vision Conference™ - Empowering Forward-thinking Leaders for Today and Tomorrow

This annual leadership and training conference focuses on equipping believers with necessary tools to lead, serve, and grow everyday through the context of their faith.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.H. Boyd will host the 2022 Vision Conference™ June 16–18, in conjunction with the 116th Annual Session of the National Baptist Congress. The Vision Conference™ theme is "Building Legacies Through Leadership" (Psalm 145:4) and will be held at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown.

The Vision Conference is a premier leadership event offering helpful resources that encompass a broad spectrum of interests, including panels, financial literacy discussions for youth and adults, women's empowerment, sermons, youth ministries, a targeted youth rally, live entertainment, and access to the Seminary Now™ Urban Leadership Program at Northern Seminary.

R.H. Boyd and the National Baptist Congress, a consortium of churches and organizations focused on Christian education and leadership, are proudly celebrating milestone anniversaries since their founding in 1896 and 1906, respectively.

"After being virtual for two years, we are grateful to gather in-person in 2022 to host the conference in our home city of Nashville." said Dr. LaDonna Boyd, fifth-generation president/CEO. "We are excited to offer our attendees and partners greater opportunities to learn, grow, fellowship, and explore all that our city has to offer."

On June 17, 2022, R.H. Boyd will host the Legacy Ball in celebration of the company's 125th anniversary. "The contributions of this company and founder Dr. Richard Henry Boyd to Nashville history, Black History, and this nation's history are vast. Celebrating this milestone is very important to our organization and the Boyd Family as well. We truly count it a privilege and honor to continue this legacy," said Dr. Boyd.

Conference and Legacy Ball sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels. All sponsorship funds support conference programming and the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, a tax-deductible fund that invests in students and communities through undergraduate and graduate scholarships and community grants.

To register for the Vision Conference™ or to learn about sponsorship opportunities and the Endowment program, please visit visionconference.org. To learn more about the Legacy Ball, visit www.rhboyd.com/legacyball. Follow us on Instagram @visionconference_official and @rhboydco for additional details.

