THE TOLAN GROUP COMPLETES COO SEARCH FOR MEMORIAL MRI

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Executive Search Firm, is pleased to announce the successful placement of Todd Greene as the Chief Operating Officer of Memorial MRI & Diagnostic Imaging Centers (MMRI) based in Houston, TX. Kaye Johnson, Managing Partner, and Jennifer Chee, Vice President, lead the search efforts for TTG.

MMRI is setting the gold standard for comprehensive diagnostic imaging and pain management treatment services using advanced technology and state-of-the-art systems. The physicians, management, technologists, and support staff who make up MMRI facilitate the imaging and pain management needs of physicians and healthcare providers across 17 locations serving the Greater Houston area and surrounding cities, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and Corpus Christi, Texas. MMRI consistently refreshes its equipment to ensure patients receive the best care possible.

Before joining MMRI, Todd Greene was the CEO/SVP of Physicians Surgical Hospitals. In this role, Todd increased EBITDA by 10% year over year and led the strategic due diligence and successful purchase of HOPD, a hospital-based imaging center. Todd has also led PE-backed organizations within large and small healthcare companies, all at a senior leadership level.

Todd has expertise in managing multi-site locations and complex geography and was involved in integrating acquired companies for over 20 years. He's worked for large health systems in Houston, Phoenix, and Amarillo, growing service lines and profit centers that include imaging modality growth, Gamma knife programs, and free-standing emergency rooms. He's also worked with PE-backed health facilities in complex imaging, physical therapy, and outpatient surgical services. "This was a perfect role for me at this juncture of my career," said Greene. "I have much respect for the MMRI organization, and I'm thrilled to be leading the operations team as we continue to grow and scale," he added.

About Panos Partners

Formed in 2016, Panos is a Dallas-based private equity sponsor focused on making investments in middle-market healthcare and business services companies. Panos' managing partners are seasoned operating executives who have a track record of building businesses and assisting entrepreneurs in growing their enterprises. Panos has $175M+ in assets under management.

The Tolan Group's mission is to be the preferred source of recruiting services for clients and candidates serving the private equity market, focused on placing leadership for healthcare services, healthcare technology, and the behavioral health segments of the healthcare market.

