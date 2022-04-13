47th ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED BY THE ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION

47th ANNUAL GRACIE AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED BY THE ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION

MELISSA McCARTHY, KELLY CLARKSON, ELLE FANNING, SAVANNAH GUTHRIE & HODA KOTB, ELLEN K, KAITLYN DEVER, TAMRON HALL, MAID & POSE AMONG HONOREES

Live Awards Ceremony to Take Place on May 24 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Local and Student Award Winners to be Honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 22 in New York City

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 47th Annual Gracie Awards which will return in-person on May 24, 2022 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. The event will honor some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media, including Melissa McCarthy, Kelly Clarkson, Elle Fanning, Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb, Kaitlyn Dever, Tamron Hall, Ellen K, Angie Martinez, Dana Cortez and more. The ceremony will also recognize entertainment and news programming that highlighted female-driven stories and culturally relevant topics, including 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, NBC Nightly News, The New York Times Presents, Pose and Maid.

"Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women," said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between. This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together."

The Gracies celebrate exemplary talent and programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, and digital medias. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets in entertainment and news.

In the seventh consecutive year as Executive Producer of the Gracie Awards Gala, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.

Sponsors of The Gracie Awards include Crown Media, CNN, Premiere, WWE, Meruelo Media, HBO, Audacy, TEGNA, Katz Media Group and NCTA - The Cable and Telecommunications Association

The complete winners list is below. Honorees are listed in alphabetical order within each category.

The complete winners list is below. Honorees are listed in alphabetical order within each category. To view the complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions, visit allwomeninmedia.org.

TELEVISION NATIONAL HONOREES

48 Hours: A Promise to Ahmaud (48 Hours & CBS News)

CBS News

Investigative Feature [TV - National]

48 Hours: What Happened to the Perfect Child? (48 Hours)

CBS News

Documentary- News [TV - National]

60 Minutes: Saving the Mountain Gorillas (60 Minutes)

ViacomCBS

Soft News Feature [TV - National]

Baby Roe Speaks (ABC News Prime)

ABC NEWS

Interview Feature [TV - National]

Beverly Chase (VICE on Showtime)

VICE Media (United States of America)

Showrunner Nonfiction- News [TV - National]

Custody Dispute (NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt)

NBC NEWS

News Feature Series [TV - National]

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Hulu

Actress in a Leading Role - Comedy or Musical [TV - National]

Friday Night Vibes

TBS

Special or Variety [TV - National]

Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, Nadia Hallgren and Yoruba Richen (Black and Missing)

HBO/HBO Max

Director [TV - National]

Hind Hassan (VICE News)

VICE Media (United States of America)

Reporter/Correspondent [TV - National]

Home Sweet Home

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television & ARRAY Filmworks

Family Series [TV - National]

Honour

BritBox

Made for Television Movie [TV - National]

Jane Ferguson (PBS NewsHour)

PBS NewsHour

Reporter/Correspondent - Public Broadcast [TV - National]

Jen Flanz (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah)

Comedy Central

Showrunner Nonfiction- Latenight [TV - National]

Jillian Mercado (The L Word: Generation Q)

SHOWTIME

Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Drama [TV - National]

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Hulu

Actress in a Leading Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV - National]

The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Talk Show – Entertainment [TV - National]

Lana Parilla (Why Women Kill)

CBS Studios

Actress in a Supporting Role - Comedy or Musical [TV- National]

Linsey Davis (ABC News)

ABC NEWS

On-Air Talent - News Magazine [TV - National]

Mahlet Girma (Breast Cancer Awareness: The story of Mahlet Girma)

Voice of America

Non-English Program [TV - National]

Maid

Warner Bros. Television

Limited Series [TV - National]

Maria Taylor (NBC Sports and Olympics)

NBC Sports and Olympics

On-Air Talent - Sports [TV - National]

Marja-Lewis Ryan (The L Word: Generation Q)

SHOWTIME

Showrunner Fiction- Drama [TV - National]

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

SHOWTIME

Actress in a Leading Role - Drama [TV - National]

Melissa McCarthy (Nine Perfect Strangers)

Hulu

Actress in a Supporting Role - Made for TV Movie or Limited Series [TV - National]

Michelle King (The Good Fight)

CBS Studios/King Size Productions

Producer- Entertainment [TV - National]

Nasim Pedrad (CHAD)

TBS

Actress in a Breakthrough Role- Comedy [TV - National]

Nida Manzoor (We Are Lady Parts)

Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios

Writer Scripted- Comedy [TV - National]

On Her Turf

Peacock/NBC Olympics

Sports Program [TV - National]

Pati Jinich (La Frontera with Pati Jinich)

PBS

Producer- Documentary /Unscripted / Non-Fiction [TV-National]

Making History

ESPN (United States of America)

GRAND AWARD Sports Feature [TV - National]

Pilar Perez (En sus zapatos)

ESPN Deportes & ESPN International

Non English Individual Achievement [TV - National]

Pose

FX

GRAND AWARD Drama [TV - National]

Pose

FX

Ensemble Cast [TV - National]

Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb (TODAY)

TODAY/NBC News

On-Air Talent - News [TV - National]

Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret

MSNBC Films, Cinemation Studios, NBC News Studios

Non-Fiction Entertainment [TV - National]

Suzan-Lori Parks (Genius: Aretha)

National Geographic

Producer- Entrtainment Limited Series

Tamron Hall (TAMRON HALL SHOW)

ABC News/ Disney

On-Air Talent - Entertainment [TV - National]

The New York Times Presents: Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson

FX

Documentary- Entertainment [TV - National]

The Rescue of Parwana

CNN

Hard News Feature [TV - National]

Tina Lifford (Queen Sugar)

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama [TV - National]

Tonya Simpson (ABC News)

ABC NEWS

Producer- News [TV - National]

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller

National Geographic

News Magazine [TV - National]

U.S. Capitol Insurrection (TODAY)

TODAY/NBC News

News Program [TV - National]

Vanessa Roth (Impact with Gal Gadot)

National Geographic

Writer Unscripted [TV - National]

We Are Lady Parts

Working Title Television, which is a part of Universal International Studios

Comedy [TV - National]

Writing Team (The Walking Dead)

AMC Networks

Writer Scripted- Drama [TV - National]

Yvette Lee Bowser (Run the World)

STARZ

Showrunner Fiction- Comedy [TV - National]

RADIO NATIONAL HONOREES

A Look Back At 1992 LA And America Since Rodney King

WBUR

Documentary [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

ABC Audio's Front & Center Spotlight: Carly Pearce

ABC News Radio

Special [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Alison Cook (The Doc Project)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Producer [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Allison Keyes (CBS News Weekend Roundup)

CBS News Radio

Weekend Host / Personality- News [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Cheri Preston (ABC News Radio)

ABC News Radio

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial ]

Child Care Industry In Crisis (Karen Travers)

ABC News Radio

News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Dana Cortez (The Dana Cortez Show)

Skyview Networks

Host/Personality [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Ellen K (The Ellen K Weekend Show)

iHeartMedia

Weekend Host / Personality Entertainment [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Fall of Afghanistan

CBS News Radio

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio - National Syndicated Commercial]

Fordham Conversations - Attacks on Asian Americans and The Search for Solidarity

WFUV-FM

Public Affairs [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Jen Horn, Victoria Keelan, Jai Kershner (The DJV Show)

Doug Stephan Networks; The DJV Show

Co-host- Talk Radio [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Medha Gandhi (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)

Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia

Co-host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

Melissa Harris-Perry (The Takeaway)

NYPR / WNYC Studios

Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

NPR coverage of India's farmer protests

NPR

Crisis Coverage/Breaking News [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Rerouting: defying the given path, paving a new one - North Korean female defectors' journey

Radio Free Asia Korean Service

Non-English Program [Radio - National]

Rund Abdelfatah (Throughline)

NPR

Reporter / Correspondent / Host [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Smith Sisters Live

SiriusXM

Talk Show [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

The Julia Show

Audacy

Interview Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Commercial]

The World At Six (Margaret Evans)

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

News Feature [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

Women in China

NPR

Series [Radio - Nationally Syndicated Non-Commercial]

DIGITAL MEDIA NATIONAL HONOREES

Amber Ferguson (Interabled Caregiving)

The Washington Post

Online Producer- Investigative [DM - National]

Because of Anita

Pineapple Street Studios and The Meteor

Podcast - Educational [DM - National]

Believe Her

Lemonada Media

Podcast - Investigative [ DM - National ]

Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams (Even the Rich)

Wondery

Podcast Co-host/Ensemble [DM - National]

Clarissa Ward (Tug of War)

CNN Audio

Podcast Host - News [ DM - National ]

George Floyd: A Community Leader (Univision News Digital (online))

Univision News Digital

Website - News [DM - National]

History Refocused: Claudette Colvin

CNN Digital

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video [DM - National]

In Giro Con Fra

Lemonada Media

Non-English Program- Podcast [DM - National]

Inaccessible Cities

AJ Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital

Website - Information/Entertainment [DM - National]

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Spotify

Podcast - Lifestyle Interview [DM - National]

Kim Cornett (NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition)

NBC News

Online Producer- News [DM - National]

Ladies First: Black Women & Sex in Hip-Hop

MTV Entertainment Group, Paramount

Original Online Programming – Entertainment [DM - National]

Meredith Goldstein (Love Letters)

Boston Globe

Podcast Host - Entertainment [ DM - National ]

NPR: Teaching in the Pandemic

NPR

Blog [DM - National]

Patty Steele (The Deep 6)

Elvis Duran Group

Podcast - Lifestyle Limited Series [DM - National]

Perseverance with Abby, Lola and Diana Trujillo

Sesame Workshop

Non-English Program- Family Program [DM - National]

Savannah Sellers (NBC News Now)

NBC News Now

Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress [DM - National]

SEEHER Multiplicity

Dotdash Meredith

Original Online Programming – Video Series [DM - National]

Stéphanie Fillion

La Presse/Radio-Canada (special contribution)

Non-English Individual Achievement [DM - National]

Stephanie McMahon (HEAVEN)

WWE

Online Producer- Sports [DM - National]

Suzie Liu (ABC News: The Dropout)

ABC NEWS

Podcast Producer [DM - National]

Teens in America

Washington Post

Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio [DM - National]

The Lead

Wondery & The Athletic

Podcast - Sports [DM - National]

The Turning: The Sisters Who Left

Rococo Punch & iHeartRadio

Podcast - Entertainment [DM - National]

Unlocking My Past & Finding A Connection to Slavery

NBC News Digital

Original Online Programming – News [DM - National]

We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle

Cadence13

Podcast - Lifestyle [DM - National]

TELEVISION LOCAL HONOREES

Claudia Orozco (Migración durante la pandemia)

Noticias Univisión San Diego

Non English Individual Achievement [TV - Local]

Deborah Horne (KIRO 7)

Cox Media Group

On-Air Talent [TV - Local]

Dress shopping in Mom's final days (KBTX News 3 at Ten)

KBTX

Soft News Feature [TV - Local]

Juneteenth: 1865-2021

KHOU 11

Documentary [TV - Local]

KSAT Explains: What You Need To Know About Protective Orders In Bexar County

KSAT

News Magazine [TV - Local]

Mary Fecteau (The 86th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards)

Ideastream Public Media

Director [TV - Local]

RACE LISTEN. LEARN. LIVE.

KSDK

News Program [TV - Local]

Senator Lauren Book, Chucha Barber, Claire VanSusteren, Michele Watson (Journey Home)

Chucha Barber Productions, Inc.

Producer - Scripted / Edited / Live [TV - Local]

Susan Moses (The Year of the Tiger Ladies)

WKYC / TEGNA

Sports Feature [TV - Local]

The Next 400: Digging Into The Tangled Roots of Black Hair Culture

WOIO-TV

News Magazine- Special [TV - Local]

The Power of Healing: Address the Mess

WKYC / TEGNA

Hard News Feature [TV - Local]

Bailed Out to Abuse (WAVE News)

Gray Television, Inc.

Investigative Feature [TV - Local]

RADIO LOCAL HONOREES

A Love Supreme

WUNC - North Carolina Public Radio

Special [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Allison Sherry ('I'll Fight For The Rest Of My Life': Elijah McClain's Mother Reflects On Two Years Since His Death)

Colorado Public Radio

Interview Feature [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Amanda Orlando (The WARM Morning Show with Jim and Amanda)

Cumulus Media

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Medium [Radio - Local]

Andie Summers (The Andie Summers Show)

Beasley Media Group (United States of America)

Host Morning Drive- Major Market [Radio - Local]

Angelica Vale (Cali 93.9 Mornings)

Cali 93.9, KLLI-FM, Meruelo Media - Los Angeles

Non-English Individual Achievement [Radio - Local]

Angie Martinez (The Angie Martinez Show)

iHeartRadio

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Major Market [Radio - Local]

Angie Perrin (Press Play with Madeleine Brand)

KCRW

Producer [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

CBC Cree Radio: Winschgaoug and Eyou Dipajimoon

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Non-English Program [Radio - Local]

Christine Nagy (Cubby and Christine in the Morning)

iHeartMedia (WLTW)

Co-host (Music DJ/Personality) Large/Major [Radio - Local]

Figgy Pudding Choir

KIRO Newsradio

Soft News Feature [Radio - Local]

Gold Star Moms

KIRO Newsradio

Public Service Announcement [Radio - Local]

Heather Hunter (O'Connor and Company)

WMAL

Producer- Talk [Radio - Local]

I Regret Becoming a Parent (Audacious)

Connecticut Public

Talk Show [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

I'm Listening (KCBS Radio)

KCBS Radio (Audacy)

Public Affairs [Radio - Local]

International Women's Day (Valentine in the Morning)

iHeartMedia

Special [Radio - Local]

Janet Saidi (The Check-In)

KBIA

Host/Anchor [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Jeana Gondek (Jacksonville's Morning News)

Cox Media Group

Outstanding News Anchor [ Radio - Local]

Judi Franco (Dennis & Judi)

Townsaquare Media

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Small/Medium Market [Radio - Local]

Kelly Dzanaj (Kelly on 100.7 Star)

Audacy Pittsburgh

Host Non-Morning Drive (Music DJ/Personality) Medium Market [Radio - Local]

Lori Barghini & Julia Cobbs (The Lori & Julia Show)

myTalk 107.1 – KTMY-FM

Host Non-Morning Drive (Talk/Personality) Large/Major Market [Radio - Local]

Magic 106.7's "Exceptional Women" with Kyra Sedgwick

Audacy Boston

Interview Feature- Entertainment [Radio - Local]

MalaniKai (Word on the Street (95.5 WSB / WSB-AM WSBB-FM / Atlanta, GA))

Cox Media Group

Co-host (Talk/Personality) Large/Major [Radio - Local]

Many Troops Are Leaving The Military Prematurely Due To Sexual Harassment, Assault

Texas Public Radio

Hard News Feature- Non-Commercial [Radio - Local]

Mary Walter (Mary Walter WMAL Mornings On The Mall)

Cumulus Media

Interview Feature- News [Radio - Local]

Melissa "Mo" Wagner ("The Mo & StyckMan Show")

Audacy - WUSY-FM Chattanoonga, TN

Co-host (Music DJ/ Personality) Small [Radio - Local]

Michelle Durham (Family fights for teens in toxic relationships)

KYW Newsradio - Audacy

Hard News Feature [Radio - Local]

Rural Healthcare: The Other Texas Drought

Texas Tech Public Media, The Texas Newsroom, Texas Public Radio, PBS Frontline, American Public Media Research Lab

Documentary [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Saraya Wintersmith (Like Other Arab Americans in Politics, Boston's Essaibi George Faces Questions About Her Identity)

GBH News

Portrait/Biography [Radio - Non-Commercial Local]

Sharon Barnes-Waters (1010 WINS: The Black Experience)

1010 WINS

Producer- News [Radio - Local]

The Rita Cosby Show

WABC Radio

Talk Show [Radio - Local]

Tracy Dixon (KYGO Morning Show)

Bonneville International

Host - Morning Drive - Medium Market [Radio - Local]

Ways & Means Presents: The Arc of Justice - From Here to Equality

Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University / North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC

Series [Radio Non - Commercial Local]

TELEVISION STUDENT HONOREES

A Horse From Heaven

The University of Maryland

Soft News Feature [TV - Student]

Ashley Chase, Lauren Kraudy, Emma Davis, Alexandria Sorensen (Universe Live)

Brigham Young University School of Communications - Newsline

Producer [TV - Student]

Carly Wasserlein (Universe Live)

Brigham Young University School of Communications - Newsline

Director [TV - Student]

Church members respond to urging from the First Presidency to get the COVID-19 vaccine (Universe Live)

Brigham Young University School of Communications - Newsline

Hard News Feature [TV - Student]

Harlee Hunsaker (Universe Live)

Brigham Young University School of Communications - Newsline

On-Air Talent [TV - Student]

RADIO STUDENT HONOREES

Crystal Lucio-Bermudez (WRHU - Abortion Rights Feature)

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Host/Personality [Radio - Student]

Emily White Music Biz Executive Inspires Next Generation of Female Industry Leaders (Music Biz Buzz )

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Talk Show [Radio - Student]

Nassibah Beddredine (Youth Advocate For Inclusive Sex Education)

WUNC - North Carolina Public Radio

Interview Feature [Radio - Student]

Rachel Schnelle (Lavender a Tough Crop for 'Muggy' Missouri, But This Couple is Giving it a Go.)

KBIA

News Feature [Radio - Student]

About The Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) which supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public and allied fields. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces the nationally acclaimed recognition program - the Gracie Awards which honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA - The Cable and Telecommunications Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia) and Facebook .

View original content:

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media Foundation