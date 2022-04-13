Capital Square Appoints Donna Sperounis as Chief Financial Officer

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, a national investment sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate, announced today that it has appointed Donna Sperounis as chief financial officer.

"Capital Square is growing rapidly, with record fundraising, record hiring, record number and size of investment programs and, most importantly, record returns for investors," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "To reach Capital Square's full potential, we need an exceptional leader to serve as chief financial officer. I am pleased to welcome Donna Sperounis, Capital Square's new chief financial officer."

Sperounis brings 22 years of real estate experience to Capital Square. She has established an exceptional level of expertise in accounting, finance, reporting, asset management, operations, business planning, and development of multifamily rental communities and for-sale projects.

Rogers added, "Sperounis is highly skilled in developing and executing financial processes and is a collaborative communicator and an effective negotiator. She has a proven track record growing real estate firms organically and through mergers and acquisitions, including experience with public and private REITs. I look forward to working with Sperounis in this critical role as Capital Square continues to expand the pipeline of tax-advantaged real estate offerings."

Prior to joining Capital Square, she was chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Dakota Partners, where she oversaw accounting and asset management. While with Dakota Partners, Sperounis increased cashflow by 50%, maximized tax incentives, and improved the reinvestment of capital by 35% through the creation of a new business plan.

Previously, Sperounis served as controller for Alliance Realty Capital, as chief accounting officer with Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc., and as senior vice president of operations and finance at Franklin Street Properties.

"I feel grateful joining the successful Capital Square team," said Sperounis. "The company has experienced rapid growth in recent years. I look forward to working with accounting and treasury to continue to improve processes and execute strategies on the financial side of the business. I'm thrilled that we have such a bright future together."

Sperounis graduated from Ashford University with a bachelor's degree in business and a minor in accounting.

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges and qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

