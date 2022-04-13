Curaleaf's Select Brand Celebrates 4/20 With Limited-Edition Cliq Elite Live Strain in California

"Haunted Haze" was developed in collaboration with acclaimed Los Angeles artist James Haunt

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that its Select brand has partnered with Los Angeles based artist James Haunt for the launch of a limited-edition Cliq Elite Live strain in California. The product is now available at dispensaries across the state in celebration of 4/20.

"Haunted Haze" is an herbal and fruity hybrid inspired by the creative vision of Haunt, whose striking murals can be found in high-profile locations throughout the world. Available in 1g Cliq pods, the balanced strain is paired with Select's high-quality Elite Live oil and Cliq's intelligently designed vape delivery system. From its proprietary gravity-fed pod to its ultra-tough stainless steel encasing, the limited-edition strain comfortably brings the best of high-quality oil and innovative hardware into the hands of California consumers.

"Cannabis is a daily part of my health and wellness routine. It helps me remain present, meditate and self-reflect," said James Haunt. "I'm proud to partner with Select for the launch of Haunted Haze, a premium product that allows me to get lost in my imagination and venture within."

"Haunt's authenticity and desire to push artistic boundaries align with Select's commitment to elevating cannabis offerings and experiences for the modern consumer," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf US. "The product's vibrant packaging paired with the innovative, limited-edition strain make this a unique addition to our California product portfolio, and we think consumers will agree."

Select Cliq Elite Live is available in three states including Arizona, California and Oregon, however the Haunted Haze strain is available exclusively in California while supplies last. For more information on product availability, please visit https://selectcannabis.com/find-us.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 128 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

