PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND DETAILS RELATING TO THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREOWNERS

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions direct to consumers in North America and Europe, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter ended April 2, 2022 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Primo will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

North America: (888) 664-6392

International: (416) 764-8659

Conference ID: 27455088

This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

Webcast for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at www.primowatercorp.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareowners

The Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareowners will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual-only format on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The meeting can be accessed by shareowners at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRMW2022 using the control number on their proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Technicians will be ready to assist you with any technical difficulties. Please call the technical support number that will be posted on the meeting login page at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRMW2022 if you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during check-in or during the meeting. Primo Water Corporation has designed the format of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareowners to ensure that shareowners are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting and to enhance shareowners' access, participation and communication through online tools.

Guests can listen to the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRMW2022, but only shareowners may communicate or vote at the meeting.

At the meeting, shareowners will be asked to receive the financial statements for the year ended January 1, 2022 and the report on those statements by Primo's independent registered certified public accounting firm, elect directors, approve the appointment of Primo's independent registered certified public accounting firm, hold a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, and transact any other business that properly may be brought before the meeting and any adjournment of the meeting.

The meeting will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 22-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 22-country footprint representing a top five position.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

