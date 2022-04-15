Arnold & Itkin LLP Awarding $45,000 in Scholarships at 6 Law Schools

The Houston trial law firm will be awarding scholarships to six law students from schools in Texas, Louisiana, and Utah.

HOUSTON, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold & Itkin LLP recently announced that they will be awarding $45,000 in scholarships to 6 law students at schools throughout Texas, Louisiana, and Utah. The scholarships include three (3) $10,000 scholarships and three (3) $5,000 scholarships to be awarded to either 1L or 2L law students.

The scholarships will go to students attending the following schools:

University of Texas ($10,000)

Baylor University ($10,000)

South Texas College of Law ($10,000)

Southern University Law Center ($5,000)

Louisiana State University ($5,000)

Brigham Young University ($5,000)

Arnold & Itkin expressed that the scholarships were a way to "invest into the next cohort of plaintiffs' attorneys." To learn more, please visit www.arnolditkin.com/academic-scholarship/.

About Arnold & Itkin LLP

Arnold & Itkin is a trial law firm in Houston that exclusively represents plaintiffs. Founded in 2004, the firm has won cases against household names like Johnson & Johnson, BP, Shell, and numerous others. The total amount from their verdicts and settlements exceed $10 billion, including a record-setting $222 million verdict last year for a woman who lost her husband in a plant accident. The firm is also involved in various charitable causes in the Houston region, most notably The Monarch School & Institute, which is a school for learners with neurological differences.

Learn more about Arnold & Itkin at www.arnolditkin.com.

