Allegra Launches Live Your Greatness Sweepstakes

Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Show us how you #LiveYourGreatness with Allegra! With allergies out of the way, Allegra wants to celebrate how you live your best life. Allegra will be giving away up to $16,000 in prizes including 10 $100 eGift Cards per week and a $10,000 Dream Vacation! For more details on how to enter, visit www.allegralygsweeps.com.

Show us how you #LiveYourGreatness with Allegra! For more details on how to enter, visit www.allegralygsweeps.com.

