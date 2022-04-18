KAWASAKI ENGINES PROMOTES TODD SYTSMA TO DIRECTOR, OEM DEPARTMENT

Sytsma to lead the company's sales and service to outdoor power and other equipment manufacturers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Engines announces the promotion of Todd Sytsma to Director, OEM Department. In this role, Sytsma provides strategic leadership to Kawasaki's customers in commercial and residential landscape equipment, light industrial, and other markets within the U.S.

Todd Sytsma, Director, OEM Department at Kawasaki Engines. (PRNewswire)

In addition, Sytsma will continue to oversee day-to-day operations of the department, providing guidance and support to the team's sales managers, administrators and coordinators. He will also continue to work closely with the Kawasaki Engines leadership team on strategic departmental and divisional initiatives.

Sytsma joined Kawasaki Engines as a sales manager in 2016, and in 2020 he was promoted to lead the OEM Department overall. Under Todd's leadership, the team has consistently met and exceeded their goals and made a positive contribution to the business overall.

"At Kawasaki, a director is the highest, most respected level of professional expertise and leadership within a department," said Nelson Wilner, vice president at Kawasaki Engines Division. "Since taking the lead role of Kawasaki's OEM department in 2020, Todd has shown exceptional leadership and sensitivity during a time of unprecedented complexity. He embodies the spirit of fairness, professionalism, and demand for high quality that are core values of Kawasaki. In his new role, we are confident Todd will be an even greater and deeper partner to our customers."

A Grand Rapids native and graduate of Calvin University, Sytsma worked as a sales manager in the material handling and safety products industry prior to joining Kawasaki.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,600 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, select countries in Central and South America, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

Media Contact

Tiffany Young

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. | Engines Division

616-954-3027

(PRNewsfoto/Kawasaki Engines) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kawasaki Engines