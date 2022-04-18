Lummus Appoints Atanas H. Atanasov as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven technology solutions, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Mr. Atanas H. Atanasov to serve as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Mr. Atanasov will have responsibility for Lummus' financial management, accounting, reporting, audit, tax and treasury functions. Mr. Atanasov will assume the Chief Financial Officer role from Mr. John Albanese who is stepping down as CFO but will remain with Lummus for another 18 months to support several of the company's strategic projects.

Lummus Chief Financial Officer, Atanas Atanasov (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to welcome Atanas to Lummus," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Atanas brings to Lummus over 25 years of disciplined financial leadership experience with proven expertise in accounting, tax, financial planning and analysis, banking and capital markets. That, along with his chemical and energy-related experience, will prove valuable in driving growth and delivering value to Lummus' customers, employees, partners and shareholders."

Mr. de Bruyn also noted the contributions of Mr. Albanese. "John has dedicated his entire career to Lummus, leaving a positive and long-lasting impact. He established the strong financial foundation we have in place today, which positions Lummus for success in the future."

Mr. Atanasov joins Lummus after previously serving as Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer of Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products. Prior to Kraton, he was CFO of Empire Petroleum Partners, LLC and CFO of NGL Energy Partners. He also spent nine years with GE Capital in various finance roles of increasing importance and responsibility.

Mr. Atanasov holds a Master of Business Administration from the Collins College of Business at the University of Tulsa and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, graduating Summa Cum Laude, from Oral Roberts University. He is also a certified public accountant.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Lummus Technology, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC