MARSHAWN LYNCH AND MACKLEMORE JOIN THE SEATTLE KRAKEN INVESTOR GROUP

SEATTLE, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken today announced that Macklemore and Marshawn Lynch have joined the minority investor group of the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise.

The former Seahawk and the Seattle-based artist are joining the group led by founder and majority owner, David Bonderman, and chairperson of the Executive Committee, Samantha Holloway.

"We are fortunate to have an incredibly strong investor group which has guided the franchise over the last four years," said Holloway. "We are now adding two hometown heroes who share our values and desires to give back to this great city and continue to make hockey a sport for everyone."

GRAMMY Award–winning rapper and lifelong Seattle resident, Macklemore is a staunch supporter of the arts and the Seattle community. He has consistently used his platform to advance racial and social justice issues. He is a co-founder of The Residency, a hip-hop and youth development program that has become one of the preeminent opportunities for young aspiring artists in the region. In 2021, Macklemore launched Bogey Boys, a golf and lifestyle clothing brand, with a pop-up shop in University Village, Seattle.

"I have so much love for our city. The Seattle teams that we root for bring our community together and unify the people. In many ways, our franchises defined my childhood to the present. We rep our teams like no other city," said Macklemore. "To witness the energy around the Kraken in our inaugural season blew me away. Selling out an entire first year in a brand-new arena already set the tone of the legacy that is being created. I'm just grateful to be a part of history and grateful to usher in a new generation of sports fan and memories that will be made. I was a kid sneaking into the nosebleeds who made it to the owners' suite… and we are just getting started."

All-Pro running back and Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch is known for his impact in the community in Seattle and his hometown of Oakland, California. Using his platform for good and serving underprivileged youth, including his Fam 1st Family Foundation, garnered him a 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination. He owns and operates the Beast Mode® brand and clothing line in addition to countless business ventures.

Marshawn Lynch stated: "On God, I've been a part of a lot of things, but this is something I never would have imagined—as a young hyena I always dreamed of playing on a professional team but owning one is something special. As I look back on some of my accomplishments—I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a professional club at the age of 35–I'm gonna continue to count my blessings…being a part of the Seattle Kraken is something big for me it gives me another chance to get a ring after helping bring the first NFL one to the city. And if you thought I was goin somewhere, nah Seattle, I'm here! Stand up!!!!"

As a Kraken investor, Marshawn will participate in the team's "Hockey is for Everyone" campaign and will work with the team to plan events focused on young people and community activism. Macklemore will work with the team and arena to produce music events that serve the community and engage with fans. Additionally, he will partner with the team for an annual Bogey Boys and Seattle Kraken Golf tournament. The team has placed a great emphasis on increasing diversity and inclusion in hockey since its inception.

