Rittal Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX in the U.S.

TD SYNNEX is now a Rittal channel partner and is empowered with Rittal rack enclosures and solutions.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal North America, a global manufacturer and system solutions provider of industrial and IT enclosures, today announced a U.S. partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through the partnership, Rittal will distribute IT rack enclosures, solutions, and accessories to information technology (IT) customers through TD SYNNEX.

Rittal North America, a global manufacturer and system solutions provider of industrial and IT enclosures, announces a U.S. partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. (PRNewswire)

"Rittal is delighted to partner with TD SYNNEX to offer best-in-class rack enclosures and solutions that are trusted by the largest partners globally," states Tracy Johnson, Vice President of Sales IT & OEM at Rittal USA. "This partnership will expand the Rittal brand within the IT space and improve product availability in the U.S."

"With Rittal added to our vendor portfolio, we are now able to provide our customers with high quality best in class rack enclosures," states Gary Palenbaum, Executive Vice President Solutions/GCC North America, Product & Sales at TD SYNNEX. "This partnership will allow TD SYNNEX to provide a wider variety of specialty enclosures designed to meet the ever changing end user IT landscape. Working with the Rittal North America team will drive more channel awareness around an already globally known brand."

Rittal's innovative, rack enclosures, solutions, and accessories are reliable, scalable, and flexible to ease deployments. Our newly introduced US-made TS IT Pro rack offers a better way to quickly adapt IT infrastructure to the growing demands of complex IT space challenges. The TS IT Pro rack provides maximum airflow and efficient cable management options for quick and easy installation.

"Expanding availability of our IT racks and solutions through a world-class partner with TD SYNNEX further supports our customer-centric commitment to make Rittal's IT products more readily available to the IT industry," states Scott Casey, Chief Sales Officer at Rittal USA.

For more information visit rittal.com; contact us via email: rittal@rittal.us or by phone: 800-477-4000.

About Rittal North America, LLC

Rittal North America, LLC is a global manufacturer and system solutions provider of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. Rittal provides innovative, high-quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application, from single enclosures to comprehensive, mission critical systems. Products are tested and certified to the appropriate standards that apply, including UL, CSA, ATEX, NEMA, and more. For more information, visit www.rittal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jill Jozwik

Senior Marketing Manager

jozwik.j@rittal.us

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rittal North America, Inc.