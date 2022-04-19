Africa Is Popular Choice for First-time Solo Travelers, According to Overseas Adventure Travel

Nearly 20% jump in solo travelers

BOSTON , April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First-time solo travelers are pulling out all the stops -- they are heading to Africa on their very first solo trip. Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) , the leader in personalized small group and solo-friendly travel for Americans ages 50+, revealed that African destinations are the top 4 of its most popular adventures for first-time solo travelers through 2023.

"Many people who dream of visiting Africa don't want to put it off any longer. They'll take that leap and travel solo to make their dream come true," said O.A.T. Vice Chairman Harriet Lewis.

"On average, half of the group on O.A.T. adventures will be traveling independently, helping first-time solo travelers feel right at home."

Fifty-three percent (53%) of all O.A.T. travelers are solo travelers. Of those, 80% are women. Connecting with other women who are venturing out into the world as solo travelers is appealing, especially for first-timers. Solo women travelers on small group adventure can tailor how much time they would like to spend on their own and with others.

O.A.T. has seen a 19.5% jump in the number of solo travelers since 2019. In 2022 and 2023, 41,444 solo travelers are booked to travel with the company. Over 120,000 solo travelers have traveled with O.A.T. between 2015 and 2021.

Top 4 Adventures for First-time Solo Travelers:

Other O.A.T. Top 10 destinations for first-time solo travelers include Japan, New Zealand, Iceland, Australia, and Italy.

Support for Solo Travelers

O.A.T supports solo travelers by offering free Single Supplements on 92% of its 30,000 single spaces, which can save a traveler several hundred dollars. The company added 2,000 more single spaces in 2022.

O.A.T. provides travelers over 50 with impactful, intercultural experiences that help change people's lives. O.A.T. fosters an intimate and accessible experience, with groups limited to 16 travelers (average of 13) by land and 25 (average of 22) by sea.

