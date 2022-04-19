Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Announces Four Executive Appointments

New leaders join human resources, treasury and investments, medical management and legal

EAGAN, Minn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (Blue Cross) has announced four leadership appointments, including the addition of two members to the company's senior leadership team, reporting to president and CEO Dana Erickson.

Dr. Mark Steffen, who has been with Blue Cross since 2018, has been promoted to senior vice president, medical management and chief medical officer.

Julie Loosbrock, a 30-year veteran of business and organizational development, has joined Blue Cross as senior vice president, chief human resources officer.

Additionally, after four years as corporate treasurer for American Family Insurance, May Vang has returned to Blue Cross to serve as vice president of treasury, chief investment officer. Within the legal department, Alicia Reuter has been promoted to vice president, legal, general counsel and assistant secretary.

"The impressive talent and experience of these leaders will help Blue Cross deliver even higher value for our members, our clients and our business partners," said Erickson. "Their collective capabilities ensure we are well-positioned to deliver on our objectives and strategic priorities, both short-term and long-term."

Dr. Mark Steffen – Senior Vice President, Medical Management, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Mark Steffen is responsible for leading care management, health equity, population health and affordability strategies, including community-focused strategies.

An experienced medical executive, Dr. Steffen's career includes a three-year tenure as medical director for the Fairview Red Wing Medical Center. He also spent time at the Mayo Clinic in the division of preventive, occupational and aerospace medicine, serving as education chair for the division and medical director of the preventive services clinic. After serving as a medical director for Humana with a focus on care for members with end-stage renal disease, Dr. Steffen joined Blue Cross as a senior medical director for government programs. He holds three board certifications in Family Medicine, Preventive Medicine and Occupational Medicine.

Julie Loosbrock – Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Julie Loosbrock oversees all compensation and benefits programs; talent, learning & development, culture and change, and performance management programs; payroll and HRIS; diversity, employee relations, facilities, safety and security.

Loosbrock has more than three decades of business and human resources expertise. Prior to joining Blue Cross, Loosbrock was with the consulting firm Salo. She also operated her own consulting and coaching firm where she provided consultation, guidance and project support for various companies in the areas of executive leadership, learning and development strategies, culture change work and diversity and inclusion planning.

Loosbrock has held executive HR leadership positions at Deluxe Corporation, Inland & Ryerson Steel, Rapp Collins Worldwide, IMPACT Consulting and the Pillsbury Company. Loosbrock also served as an adjunct professor at the University of St, Thomas, Opus College of Business in St. Paul.

May Vang – Vice President, Treasury and Chief Investment Officer

Vang oversees all treasury and investments and is responsible for setting enterprise strategy for liquidity management, capital optimization, capital markets, rating agencies, investment performance, corporate insurance, ESG, and shared services.

Vang has an extensive history of leading and transforming treasury, investment and shared services teams as strategic value partners. Vang first worked at Blue Cross from 2010 to 2017, when she served as assistant treasurer and director of treasury operations. She spent the next four as corporate treasurer and investor relations leader at American Family Insurance before returning to Blue Cross. Vang also has held leadership roles in treasury and financial roles at Lawson Software, G&K Services and Ecolab. Vang is a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and has been an instructor for the certification through the Association of Finance Professionals (AFP).

Alicia Reuter – Vice President, Legal, General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

Alicia Reuter is responsible for board operational governance, corporate and business law, transactional matters, and law services oversight and management. Reuter also serves as a primary legal liaison to the company's Board of Trustees.

Reuter first joined Blue Cross in 2005 in business development. After a brief tenure at a publicly traded company, Reuter returned to Blue Cross in 2013 as a member of the legal department. In her most recent role as deputy general counsel, she was responsible for managing corporate governance and business law and counseling management on legal strategy and business matters. Additionally, she oversaw legal considerations with transactions across commercial, government and diversified businesses. Reuter began her career in investment banking and equity research roles at Piper Sandler, an investment bank; and previously worked in investment and portfolio management at Split Rock Partners, a venture capital firm.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

For nearly 90 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (bluecrossmn.com) has supported the health, wellbeing and peace of mind of our members by striving to ensure equitable access to high quality care at an affordable price. Our 2.7 million members can be found in every Minnesota county, all 50 states and on four continents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

