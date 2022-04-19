Christie's International Real Estate Hosts Affiliates from Over 15 Countries at Annual Owners Conference in Aspen

The exclusive event brought together over 50 Affiliates to examine the latest trends and forecasts in luxury real estate

ASPEN, Colo., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A select group of luxury property specialists from around the world attended the annual Christie's International Real Estate Owners Conference in Aspen, Colorado, the week of April 4th. The invitation-only event, hosted by the world's leading luxury real estate network, took place at Hotel Jerome, with more than 50 owners from more than 15 countries and territories in attendance, including representatives from the United States, France, Thailand, Australia, India, Italy, Turks & Caicos, US Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Portugal, Canada, The Bahamas, Greece, The Netherlands and Saint-Barthelemy.

This was the first in-person Christie's International Real Estate Owner's Conference since 2020 and the first under new ownership, led by Thad Wong and Mike Golden, co-founders of @properties, one of the largest independent brokerage firms in the U.S.

"Being the stewards for the world's leading luxury real estate brand is a great responsibility but also an incredible opportunity to set the industry standard when it comes to technology, marketing and collaboration among Affiliates, as well as to partner with Christie's venerable art and luxury business. The conference laid the groundwork for great growth and progress of the brand over the next year," said Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie's International Real Estate.

With influential speakers and working sessions, the conference covered topics including agency growth and profitability, technology innovation and adoption, branding and marketing, and luxury consumer trends. Attendees also took part in tours of Aspen's most luxurious homes, including a 20,000-square-foot home listed at $75 million.

Speakers included representatives from Christie's; Alli McCartney, managing director for UBS; Adam Brown, VP of industry for Propy, the first company to process a U.S. real estate transaction as an NFT; REALTrends founder Steve Murray; branding expert Steve McKee; and global real estate tech strategist, Mike DelPrete. Lance Allred, author and the first legally deaf player in the NBA, delivered the keynote.

Following the Owner's Conference, Christie's International Real Estate hosted its annual Masters Circle Conference on Thursday, April 7th at the St. Regis Hotel in Aspen. The event was attended by over 80 of the network's top luxury agents. Featured speakers included personal branding expert Jessica Zweig; Kara Mann, founder of Kara Mann Design; and keynote speaker Amy Purdy, double-leg amputee, three-time Paralympic medalist, actress, model, Dancing With The Stars runner up, and NYT best-selling author.

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Its affiliated brokerages have recorded approximately US$500 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years. For additional information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

