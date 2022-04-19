CINÉPOLIS LUXURY CINEMAS & PSYCHOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGIES PARTNER TO INTRODUCE A "SELF-CARE SUNDAY" MOVIEGOING EXPERIENCE DEBUTING THIS MAY FOR MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

The World-Class Cinema Exhibitor, and Award-Winning Creator of Mental Health and Personal Growth Apps Announce New Partnered Program Designed to Support Mental Health, Wellbeing and Mindfulness

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas , a leading world-class cinema exhibitor known for its enhanced moviegoing concepts, today announces the debut of its Self-Care Sundays moviegoing experience in partnership with award-winning creator of mental health and personal growth apps Psychological Technologies (PSYT). Launching in support of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the new Self-Care Sundays partnered program offers cinema guests a thoughtfully engaging weekly Sunday series of film showings designed to support mental health, wellbeing and mindfulness. Available at theaters nationwide at no extra cost to ticketed moviegoers, the Self-Care Sunday screenings will feature a complimentary Gold Infused Eye Mask from vegan, cruelty-free self-care retailer Grace & Stella , a small order of gourmet popcorn, curated pre-show from Spotlight Cinema Networks , and a brief in-theater mindfulness meditation presented by PSYT prior to the film showing.

"Recent research reveals a two-hour in-theater film experience can improve heart rate, brain function, focus and productivity, underpinning greater positive impacts on overall mental health and wellbeing," said Annelise Holyoak, National Director of Marketing for Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. "We believe watching a movie on the big screen is a great way to practice mindfulness and self-care, without breaking a sweat. Unavailable is a word that's being used less and less, and it's no secret that all Americans are carrying more stress these days. We're hoping to see guests put down their cell phones, sit back, sip on a CBD soda, and embrace being unavailable for two hours. We're thrilled to share this meaningful and fun new offering with our incredible community nationwide."

Known for its innovative moviegoing offerings, Cinépolis guests will – in addition to the complimentary items included with the Self-Care Sunday screenings – have the opportunity to purchase selections from a curated menu of wellness-centric culinary and beverage offerings, to include Sati-CBD Sodas infused with hemp, Non–Alcoholic Hella Cocktail Co. Aromatic Bitters & Sodas, mini bottles of Chandon Rosé Sparkling Wine, chef-driven fare and more, all delivered to moviegoers' seats at the push of a button. Additionally, guests of the specialty showings will have the opportunity to further their self-care journey with PSYT beyond the cinema with access to three mental health apps (The Anxiety Solution, The Self-Compassion app, and Grief Works) for three complimentary days (from the 28-day course) at an exclusive discounted rate of 10%.

"Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is doing such important work during these exceedingly difficult times, and we are extremely honored to be able to support them in diversifying the ways people can access the tools needed to support their mental health and wellbeing," said Nick Begley, CEO of PSYT and former Head of Research with Headspace. "Everyone's relationship with mental health differs, and we believe the PSYT portfolio of smartphone applications will perfectly complement the offerings presented in the Self-Care Sunday experience and in-theater meditation. Leave the Sunday scaries to the movies, not your mindset."

Beginning on April 12, Self-Care Sunday tickets will be available nationwide at cinepolisUSA.com/selfcare with select shows available each Sunday evening starting May 1. Cinépolis screens movies seven days a week with ticket prices ranging from $5-$19 depending on location, day of week, and showtime. Taxes and special format charges may apply. Guests may reserve seating via cinepolisusa.com . Each day Cinépolis offers different discounts on tickets as well as drink specials and happy hour. Most notable are discounted tickets for children on Mondays, half-price tickets every Tuesday, and special discounted tickets for seniors on Wednesdays as well as half-price popcorn & candy for all. A full list of promotions may be found at cinepolisusa.com/promotions .

About Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas is a leading world-class cinema exhibitor in the United States that offers guests more than a movie. The Dallas-based theater chain opened its first luxury dine-in theater in Del Mar, CA in July 2011 and has some of the top performing dine-in movie theaters in the country, currently operating a total of 26 theaters with a presence in Southern California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio and Maryland. Its parent company, Cinépolis, was founded in Mexico in 1971 and today has positioned itself as the world's second largest movie theater circuit in terms of attendance. For more information about Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, please visit cinepolisusa.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Psychological Technologies (PSYT)

Psychological Technologies works with the award-winning self-development authors around the world to help their readers put learning and advice into lasting action. Founded by Nick Begley, who specialized in the neuroscience of mindfulness at UCL and was previously Head of Research at Headspace, the company has launched three well-being apps and continues to create research-backed digital tools to improve well-being. The Anxiety Solution App, The Self Compassion App, and Grief Works App are designed by therapists and use clinically validated therapeutic approaches to increase emotional regulation and well-being over the long term - available on-demand.

About Spotlight Cinema Networks

Spotlight Cinema Networks was founded in 2010 by entertainment and advertising veterans, Mark Cuban, Todd Wagner, Jerry Rakfeldt and Michael Sakin to serve the needs of art house, luxury and dine-in exhibitors for cinema advertising, pre show entertainment, and digital display distribution. Spotlight represents segment leaders including Angelika Film Center, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, LOOK Cinemas and Silverspot Cinemas. CineLife®, Spotlight's consumer entertainment platform, connects moviegoers with quality content and independent films wherever they are on view (in-theater, AVOD, online and app). CineLife Entertainment® distributes a variety of event cinema titles to theaters across the U.S. For more information visit: www.spotlightcinemanetworks.com , www.cinelife.com and www.cinelifeentertainment.com .

About Grace & Stella

Grace & Stella is an all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand, offering a no excuse approach to self-care. They make vibrant, affordable beauty products without compromising ingredients. Grace & Stella is all about reminding you to pamper yourself and have fun while you do it. With over 5 million customers served, their mission is to create Feel-Good moments through exceptional beauty. Learn more at www.graceandstella.com .

