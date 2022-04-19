Cutting-Edge Multicultural Marketing Agency, LIQUID SOUL, Continues to Break Barriers, Announcing New LIQUID SOUL POLITICO Division

LIQUID SOUL Names Political Strategist & Marketing Maven, Oscar Joyner, Managing Partner, and Head of LIQUID SOUL POLITICO

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIQUID SOUL continues to lead the charge in multicultural marketing, as they announce their new LIQUID SOUL POLITICO division, focusing on the political landscape and critical issues that affect underrepresented communities. For over two decades, the company has been known as leaders in ethnic inclusiveness in the workspace. LIQUID SOUL POLITICO, will spearhead culturally impactful campaigns that will disrupt the political outreach and engagement space. This new division will support not only the general market but will have hyper-focus on promoting the power to vote and activate overall civic engagement in the Black and Brown communities, nationwide. Kicking off, LIQUID SOUL is proud to announce Oscar Joyner, trusted Partner, Political Strategist & Marketing Maven, as the new Managing Partner – Dallas Office, and Head of LIQUID SOUL POLITICO.

"Coming off a recent celebration of 20 years of business success at LIQUID SOUL, we are thrilled to welcome an engagement and media leader such as Oscar Joyner, to our diverse and impactful leadership team. With expansion in various markets such as biopharmaceuticals, healthcare, politics, enterprise technology and more, LIQUID SOUL couldn't be more excited to dive into this next level of growth, and look forward to what lies ahead," Tirrell D. Whittley, CEO & Founder of LIQUID SOUL.

Oscar Joyner is the former President and COO, of REACH Media Inc. (An Urban One Company), known for producing nationally syndicated programs such as the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Moring Show, and the DL Hughley Show. A decorated tactician and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience in the political and entertainment space, Oscar has become one of the industry's most sought-after outreach and awareness specialists with strong connections across communities. Utilizing his expertise and natural ability to activate the Black radio space, Oscar has used his knowledge in campaigns such as Raphael Warnock for U.S. Senate, the 1-866-MYVOTE1 vote registration hotline that registered over 100,000 new voters, and Defeat by Tweet, a microdonation campaign that contributed over $3.7 million to black-led organizations in swing states during the 2020 election.

"I'm excited to extend my expertise in African American outreach and use my experience to help political parties and their candidates reach the subsets they need, including Black men and women, veterans and HBCUs." Oscar Joyner – Managing Partner and Head of LIQUID SOUL POLITICO.

As the Agency of Culture, LIQUID SOUL has established a platform for LIQUID SOUL POLITICO to engage political issue-based initiatives, candidate campaigns and with political organizations to streamline efforts around multicultural strategy, crisis management, creative design, production, strategy consulting, media planning and buying, digital radio, paid social media integrations, GOTV activations, call-to-action campaigns, voter address file targeting and so much more. The new division will heavily target grassroot engagement with minority groups including Faith Based, HBCUs, Urban Professionals, First-Time Voters, Black Women and Men, HipHop/Music Industry and Acculturated Latinos.

LIQUID SOUL POLITICO has already broken ground with top-tier clients including Raphael Warnock for U.S. Senate 2020, Walmart, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), and is currently engaged with The DCCC (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) and Val Demings for U.S. Senate campaign. With recent accolades for the division including a 2022 Anthem Awards 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Outreach' Silver award, and highlights by top media partners including CNN and Huffington Post, LIQUID SOUL Politico is destined to rise in the political space.

