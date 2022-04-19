Ellucian Completes Acquisition of CampusLogic

Digital transformation leader adds Student Financial Success platform to support student wellbeing, improve higher education enrollment and completion rates

RESTON, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced the completion of its acquisition of CampusLogic , a leading Ed-Tech provider of Student Financial Success solutions. CampusLogic supports nearly 800 higher education institutions in improving the outcomes of more than five million students by eliminating the friction associated with the financial aid process.

"Putting students first means solving for those that never get an opportunity to further their education whether for financial, social, health or other reasons. CampusLogic solutions will extend Ellucian's capabilities to promote student wellbeing and focus on Student Financial Success -- the most pressing need of today's higher ed students," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "I am thrilled to welcome CampusLogic to Ellucian. Together we will provide a more connected experience between institutions and students to improve the entire financial aid lifecycle."

"The integration of CampusLogic will further empower students' financial security and provide a clearer path for them to manage outcomes and success. For institutions, connecting CampusLogic solutions through Ellucian's Experience Platform, ERP/SIS and CRM solutions will deliver critical financial aid data to support recruiting, enrollment and completion outcomes for institutions to enable them to create more opportunities for students," said Ipsen.

"When I started CampusLogic almost 11 years ago, I wanted to build a software company that would transform the student financial experience in higher education," said Gregg Scoresby, Founder and CEO of CampusLogic. "Thanks to our incredible employees and customers, our products will remove financial friction for over 5 million students this year. But as part of Ellucian, we expect to double our impact in the coming years and ensure that student financial success remains a national priority."

Ellucian will continue to integrate with all CampusLogic customers and their partners leveraging Ellucian's Experience Platform to support interoperability across the entirety of CampusLogic's solution suite including: StudentForms, Scholarship Universe, CampusCommunicator, RaiseMe Enrollment, ClearCost, VirtualAdvisor and SponsoredScholar. Investing in and growing these solutions is a key part of Ellucian's ongoing strategy and product roadmap.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to CampusLogic. Macquarie Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Ellucian.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of solutions and services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com .

About CampusLogic

CampusLogic delivers SaaS technology that helps colleges and universities remove barriers in the financial aid process. The company currently helps nearly 800 schools increase enrollment, retention, and graduation rates with the most comprehensive platform of Student Financial Success products. The CampusLogic platform includes a net price calculator, complete scholarship management, personalized digital communications, simplified financial aid verification, 24x7 personalized virtual advising, tuition and scholarship crowdfunding, and integrated data visualizations. CampusLogic has received multiple awards, which include the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , Inc. 5000 , and Education Technology Insights Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider .

