Envoy launches Tesla as an Amenity to Hospitality Market

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Technologies, Inc announced its entry into the hospitality market with the launch of a Tesla Model Y at the Mondrian South Beach. This revolutionary service will allow hotel guests to enjoy freedom of movement without the hassle and expense of traditional car rental services.

This is the first launch at a hotel for Envoy, having previously built its electric car share offering in multifamily housing and office building sectors. Public car share options have declined over the past year. Rental cars prices have significantly increased leaving drivers with less mobility options. Envoy perfectly fills this gap by providing on site electric car sharing as property amenity.

"We are thrilled with the launch of our first electric car share at a luxury hotel, the Mondrian South Beach," said Aric Ohana, President & co-founder, Envoy. "This is our first entry into the hospitality market and, as a busy traveler myself, I know first hand how hard it can be to find reliable transportation in a new city."

Hotel guests use the Envoy Mobility app to book the car.

"Mondrian South Beach is delighted to be the first hotel to offer Envoy, electric car sharing. Our guests will appreciate the ease of dedicated, immediate transportation right out of the lobby," said Christina Gil, Director of Marketing, Mondrian South Beach. "The versatile Tesla Model Y crossover will offer plenty of space for guest parties to zip around Miami in comfort with all the innovative tech bells and whistles."

This launch follows the news of further expansion in the Miami market with cars at The One University City (Global Cities) and Icon Las Olas (Related Group.)

Since its inception in 2017, Envoy has deployed over 300 electric vehicles at more than 150 multifamily properties and office buildings and installed more than 150 charging stations. Envoy is available across the U.S. including Florida, California, Oregon, Washington, New York and Illinois.

About Envoy Technologies

Envoy Technologies, founded by Ori Sagie (CEO) and Aric Ohana (President) is a technology and mobility service company offering shared electric vehicles where people live, work and stay.

