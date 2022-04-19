Impression Ventures Closes its Fourth Fund for Disruptive Early-Stage fintech.

TORONTO and MONTREAL, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Impression Ventures is pleased to announce that it has raised $64 million for its fourth Fintech fund, Impression Ventures IV LP. Impression Ventures is also happy to announce that both Bank of Montreal and CIBC return as Limited Partners for Impression's fourth fund. This latest close comes quickly on the heels of the first close in December of 2021 and brings the fund's committed capital near its $70 million maximum size.

The investment strategy and focus for Fund IV remains unchanged from Impression's prior funds. Impression IV will invest in Seed stage firms in the US and Canada that are leveraging technology to disrupt and enhance the delivery of financial products and services.

Fund IV builds on the deep fintech experience, hands-on problem solving, and founder focus approach that is core to Impression Venture's culture. The firm's dedicated team includes deep technology, entrepreneurial and financial services expertise, which uniquely positions Impression Ventures to support its fintech focused portfolio companies in their growth and development.

The interest Fund IV has received throughout the fundraising process underscores the growing relevance of technology within the financial services sector. Since inception Impression has evaluated over 3,000 fintech investments opportunities and has invested in 19 companies. The firm's broad network in the North American fintech startup ecosystem positions it well to identify trends and secure investment opportunities in the rapidly evolving financial services sector.

Impression Ventures is proud to have been the first institutional investor in some of North America's fastest growing fintech startups such as Wealthsimple , Symend , Owl , Fraction , Brim Financial , FlexPay , Safekeep , Afficiency and others. The team at Impression Ventures believes that its hands-on approach combined with the strong partnerships it forms with founding teams, position it well to continue to identify, nurture and build the next generation of financial services innovators. Impression's Fintech investments span all sectors of financial services including wealth management, credit & lending, retail banking, capital markets, insurance, regulatory technology and payments.

About Impression Ventures

Impression Ventures is a VC firm focused on investing and leading deals in firms disrupting financial services (Fintech & Insurtech), raising Seed to early Series A round. Impression was founded in 2013 and is co-managed by entrepreneurs and Managing Partners Christian Lassonde and Maor Amar. Impression invests across the entire Fintech and Insurtech landscape including wealth management, credit & lending, retail banking, capital markets, insurance, regulatory technology and payments. Impression equally invests in B2C and B2B focused businesses. Learn more at impression.ventures

