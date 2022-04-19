Integrity Partners with Mail Pro Leads to Optimize Lead Generation and Improve Agent Experience

Transformative partnership seamlessly integrates Mail Pro's powerful systems and capabilities with Integrity LeadCENTER to help Integrity partners and agents better serve clients

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Mail Pro Leads ("Mail Pro"), an innovative marketing and lead generation firm. Mail Pro is integrating its systems and capabilities with Integrity's lead delivery technology, providing enhanced functionality for Integrity platform partners.

Mail Pro is a respected and trusted market innovator that provides agents with high volumes of performance-based digital, social and direct mail leads for a wide range of life and health insurance products and services. The company also handles lead fulfillment. Seamlessly combining Mail Pro's extensive systems and capabilities with the Integrity LeadCENTER platform creates a more flexible, affordable and streamlined experience for agents. This, in turn, will help benefit American consumers who need life, health and wealth protection.

"Integrity maintains its tireless commitment to innovate insurance for all stakeholders," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "As we've expanded our partner ecosystem, we are transforming the insurance process by collaborating with leading companies who bring deep expertise and insight to Integrity. Strengthening our lead generation capabilities with the proven experience and expertise of Mail Pro is the next step in creating end-to-end optimization for agents. This partnership brings us closer to our goal of serving all Americans in whatever ways they prefer — in person, online or by phone. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Mail Pro to Integrity, and we look forward to working with them to enhance the crucial service we provide to agents and their clients."

Mail Pro's systems and capabilities will build on Integrity's existing offerings that provide agents and agencies with world-class services. These include marketing through ThomasARTS, innovative and comprehensive quoting and enrollment systems through CSG Actuarial, product development through AIMC, third-party administration services through IAS, as well as access to DEFT Research's data and analytics. Adding the robust lead generation capabilities of Mail Pro to the mix further enhances Integrity's efforts to innovate and transform every aspect of the insurance experience.

"Having access to timely, high-quality leads is what every agent and agency needs to continue to grow," said Anne Wood, Chief Marketing Officer of Integrity. "We understand that agents want to devote their time and energy to providing solutions for their clients rather than searching out leads. By incorporating Mail Pro into Integrity's technology solutions, we're thrilled to offer agents an improved, actionable work environment — from initial lead generation to closing contracts. Innovation will always be a constant at Integrity, and this integration opens countless opportunities for our partners."

"Integrity's comprehensive, turnkey technology system allows agents to focus on people rather than on prospecting," said Shawn Meaike, President of Family First Life and Managing Partner at Integrity. "We've worked with Mail Pro for many years. Without their service and support, we would never have grown as quickly as we have. When you take Mail Pro's capacity to generate hundreds of thousands of leads and blend it with Integrity's transformative insurtech platform, you get a flexible, more efficient and much more enjoyable agent experience. Integrity partners will see an impact on their business from Mail Pro — it's another huge step forward."

For more information about Integrity's partnership with Mail Pro, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/MailProLeads.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Mail Pro Leads

Mail Pro Leads works with agencies and IMOs to maximize returns and help them be more efficient with their marketing efforts. The company's leadership team has experience working for some of the largest data providers in the country and has a deep understanding of how to access and employ timely data in the most cost-effective ways. Utilizing a unique buy-per-lead program, Mail Pro's clients have security knowing they are investing in leads with quality returns. Mail Pro supports its clients by only allowing one agency to mail in each county. In addition, Mail Pro has streamlined its staff and support for maximum efficiency, passing the resulting savings on to its clients.

