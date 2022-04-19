Mage™ Joins Imperva Technology Alliance Program

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage™ has signed a technology partnership agreement with Imperva to provide a data masking alternative to Imperva's Data Security Fabric (DSF) built-in capabilities for de-identifying sensitive data.

Mage company logo (PRNewsfoto/Mage Data) (PRNewswire)

Traditional perimeter security, native data repository access controls, and data encryption solutions are powerless against data breach threats such as data handling mistakes, malicious insiders, and attack exploits that leverage compromised account credentials. Imperva DSF is the first data-centric solution that enables security and compliance teams to quickly and easily secure sensitive data no matter where it resides with an integrated, proactive approach to visibility, control and compliance automation. Mage™ Static Data Masking works across multiple data platforms and supports flexible deployment mechanisms to integrate seamlessly into the existing enterprise IT framework without the need for any additional architectural changes.

"We are excited to have Mage join our growing technology ecosystem," says Farzad Tari, VP, Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Development, Imperva. "Through this technology partnership with Mage, customers can stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring the security and privacy of data by masking it."

Rajesh Parthasarathy, CEO of Mage™ added, "This technology partnership between Imperva and Mage™ will be a great enabler for organizations looking for a top-notch solution to tackle their data security needs. As customers are moving to more modern data platforms, we are working with Imperva to offer the best of both of our industry leading technologies. Customers will benefit by gaining access to two world-class solutions in a single, seamlessly integrated data security framework/fabric."

Imperva is the comprehensive digital security leader whose mission is to help organizations protect their data and all paths to it. With an integrated approach combining edge, application security, and data security, Imperva protects all digital experiences, from business logic to APIs, microservices, and the data layer, and from vulnerable, legacy environments to cloud-first organizations.

About Mage™

Mage™ is the leading solutions provider for data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage™ platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai to explore the brand's new website and to check out the company's solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mage Data