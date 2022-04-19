Energy Alert
NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! PRESENTS 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! Vol. 82' AND 'NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL A DECADE! 2000s' BOTH ALBUMS OUT MAY 6

Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, will be dropping 2 brand new themed releases, NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82, and NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s, will both be released May 6 on CD and digitally.

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 82
Preorder NOW:
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82 (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/NOW82

NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s (CD, Digital): https://NOW.lnk.to/Decade2000s

NOW 82 features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists including GAYLE's "abc (nicer)," Lil Nas X's "THAT'S WHAT I WANT," Taylor Swift's "Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," tracks from Post Malone, The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, and more. Each numerical NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits. NOW 82 features 6 hot tracks from David Kushner, Jesse Murph, Justus Bennetts, Alaina Castillo, Blessing, and Eddie Benjamin.

NOW! That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s celebrates the biggest artists and hits of the 2000s! The album includes music from Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, and more and is the ultimate throwback collection.

NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.

NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.

NOWThatsMusic.com
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 82

  1. abc (nicer) - GAYLE
  2. THATS WHAT I WANT - Lil Nas X
  3. One Right Now (feat. The Weeknd) - Post Malone
  4. Message In A Bottle (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) - Taylor Swift
  5. Woman - Doja Cat
  6. Have Mercy - Chlöe
  7. I Hate U - SZA
  8. Closer (feat H.E.R.) - Saweetie
  9. Big Energy - Latto
  10. When I'm Gone - Alesso & Katy Perry
  11. Sacrifice - The Weeknd
  12. Shivers - Ed Sheeran
  13. she's all i wanna be - Tate McRae
  14. Light Switch - Charlie Puth
  15. Enemy - Imagine Dragons, JID & League of Legends
  16. You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
  17. Miserable Man - David Kushner
  18. Always Been You - Jesse Murph
  19. Don't Trip (feat. GAYLE) - Justus Bennetts
  20. sad girls always finish first - Alaina Castillo
  21. Freak - Blessing
  22. Weatherman - Eddie Benjamin

NOW That's What I Call A Decade! 2000s

  1. Oops!... I Did It Again - Britney Spears
  2. I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry
  3. Just Dance (feat. Colby O'Donnis) - Lady Gaga
  4. Bye Bye Bye - *NSYNC
  5. I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas
  6. SexyBack - Justin Timberlake
  7. Low (feat. T-Pain) - Flo Rida
  8. Survivor - Destiny's Child
  9. Family Affair - Mary J. Blige
  10. Thong Song - Sisqo
  11. It Wasn't Me (feat. Ricardo Ducent) - Shaggy
  12. Dilemma (feat. Kelly Rowland) - Nelly
  13. U Got It Bad - Usher
  14. This Love - Maroon 5
  15. Party In The USA - Miley Cyrus
  16. Since U Been Gone - Kelly Clarkson
  17. Kryptonite - 3 Doors Down
  18. The Reason - Hoobastank
  19. Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
  20. How To Save A Life - The Fray
NOW That’s What I Call A Decade! 2000s
SOURCE UMe

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.