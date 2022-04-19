Paychex Honored for Excellence in Employee Health and Well-being

Business Group on Health recognizes Paychex for offering one of the nation's top health and well-being programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth time, Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has been honored by the Business Group on Health with the Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award. Paychex was recognized for the outstanding commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits offerings for its 15,000 employees.

Paychex is one of 44 large U.S. employers that received the recognition, which is based on a series of criteria including leadership and culture; holistic well-being approach, including mental health, financial security, physical health, social connectedness and job satisfaction; and metrics and program evaluation. The winners all demonstrate a clear well-being strategy with measurable objectives and incorporate principles of diversity, equity and inclusion into their health and well-being efforts.

"Paychex has demonstrated a strong commitment to employee well-being, all against the backdrop of a pandemic and a parallel mental health crisis," said Ellen Kelsay, CEO and president, Business Group on Health.

"Our benefits and well-being program is guided by a sincere desire for our employees' lives to be better because they chose to work at Paychex," said Karen McClendon, chief human resources officer at Paychex. "To address the social and emotional challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paychex focused on promoting its employee assistance program, Resources for Living, to employees and their household members. With historically strong employee utilization, the program has doubled its rate of use since the start of the pandemic. In addition, our new benefit offering through meQuilibrium focuses on building resiliency and helps employees make improvements in areas such as stress management, work-life balance, and healthy sleep habits."

Paychex is committed to investing in its employees with a comprehensive and affordable benefits package, including health care plans, retirement planning, well-being programs and more. The company also demonstrates its commitment to employee well-being in five essential areas:

Career : With opportunities to build a long-term career, employees are able to do rewarding work that empowers them to feel good about their job today and career prospects tomorrow.

Community : Through company-sponsored volunteer opportunities, charity drives and local events, employees can feel connected to their community and engaged with their coworkers.

Emotional : Employees are encouraged to rely on coworkers, managers and resources that support emotional well-being like Paychex's Employee Assistance Program, Resources for Living, resilience training, and virtual meditation.

Financial : To reduce stress and improve employees' sense of financial security, Paychex offers a competitive salary and best-in-class health care plans, retirement benefits, stock programs, employee discounts, financial fitness seminars, tuition assistance, flexible spending accounts and more.

Physical: Paychex offers programs with Fitbit Health Solutions, WebMD, telephonic health coaching, virtual mindfulness and yoga classes, and ergonomic support to help employees improve their energy, stamina and overall physical health.

A full list of winners is available here. To learn more about Paychex employee benefits and well-being initiatives, visit our careers page.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Business Group on Health

Business Group on Health is the leading non-profit organization representing large employers' perspectives on optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions and on health policy issues. The Business Group keeps its membership informed of leading-edge thinking and action on health care cost and delivery, financing, affordability and experience with the health care system. Business Group members include 72 Fortune 100 companies as well as large public-sector employers, who collectively provide health and well-being programs for more than 60 million individuals in 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

