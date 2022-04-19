THREAD Acquires CureClick, Optimizing the Pathway from Clinical Trial Awareness to Access

THREAD Enriches Its Platform with CureClick to Accelerate Enrollment, Improve Diversity and Enhance the Patient Experience in Decentralized Clinical Trials

CARY, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THREAD®, a leading technology and consulting service provider enabling electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs), today announced that it has acquired CureClick. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., CureClick offers the world's first proprietary crowdsourcing platform designed exclusively to accelerate awareness and participation in clinical research. CureClick follows THREAD's recent acquisitions of Modus Outcomes and inVibe, positioning THREAD as the industry's leading patient-centric provider of DCTs.

CureClick's current community-powered network includes more than 6,500 ambassadors and patient advocates representing over 75 disease states with an overall reach of more than one million patients globally. Leaders of more than 450 studies have engaged CureClick to support their research since the company's founding in 2013 by Fabio Gratton, who will assume the role of chief experience officer for THREAD.

"One of the advantages of decentralization is engaging patients from broader geographic areas and more diverse backgrounds into clinical research so that trials better represent real-world populations," said John Reites, CEO, THREAD. "CureClick helps our customers make their clinical trials more accessible and inclusive while better supporting our existing base of premier recruitment-focused partners who can leverage a new marketplace for their services."

CureClick's technology and extensive network of community leaders join THREAD's global patient enrollment offering. This new scaled marketplace will operate as a feature of THREAD's industry-leading DCT platform to further automate and streamline the pathway from clinical trial education to enrollment for global DCTs.

"Integrating CureClick's technology in the THREAD platform means a participant can quickly and easily go from being totally unaware of a potentially life-altering clinical trial to being enrolled and participating in that trial," said Nico Coetzee, chief marketing officer, CureClick, who has been appointed head of recruitment for THREAD. "This is a powerful step forward to modernizing research."

About THREAD

THREAD® is the industry-leading decentralized clinical trials technology and consulting service provider, helping biopharma and CROs decentralize clinical research and enable electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) for sites, participants, caregivers and home health professionals. Through its end-to-end unified platform, THREAD is making studies 30 percent more efficient and five times more inclusive and diverse. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award as well as a long list of accolades. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

