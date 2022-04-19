U-Haul Now Operating at 2 Former Maine Storage Plus Locations

ELLSWORTH, Maine, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has purchased two former Maine Storage Plus facilities to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Hancock County residents. The properties were acquired on Feb. 28.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul) (PRNewswire)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Ellsworth is located at 349 Bangor Road and will be managed by on-site personnel. U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Ellsworth at 255 Bucksport Road will be operated remotely by the Northwest Ellsworth staff.

Between the two facilities, U-Haul customers now have access to 532 self-storage rooms with climate-controlled options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. Extended-hours storage access is available.

"These locations were already self-storage facilities, so it's a seamless transition for us to bring U-Haul products and services here," said Shawn Goldrup, U-Haul Company of Maine president. "We're pleased to put our trusted name behind these locations and offer more storage solutions to the Ellsworth community."

Contact U-Haul of Northwest Ellsworth at (207) 610-6452. Hours of operation at the Ellsworth facilities are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Our ultimate goal is to save U-Haul customers time and money," Goldrup added. "We're going to provide a clean, secure and well-maintained storage product for our neighbors' belongings."

U-Haul dealers in Maine continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed lot space for U-Haul equipment and time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

Goldrup plans to hire for a number of jobs, and will look to hire locally to promote employment in the Ellsworth community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 855,000 rentable storage units and 73.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Haul