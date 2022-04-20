AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 11, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U) announces today that it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q1 2022 results conference call, occurring on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time. During the call, Company executives will discuss AHIP's financial results and answer questions from analysts.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in information:

1-888-256-1007 (Toll-free North America )

1-647-484-0478 ( Toronto )

Please ask to participate in American Hotel Income Properties' Q1 2022 Analyst Call. To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call start time. If prompted, please provide entry code 3357115.

An audio webcast of the conference call is also available, both live and archived, on the Events & Presentations page of AHIP's website: www.ahipreit.com. Alternatively, you may register for the webcast directly at the following link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1544689&tp_key=3a81534a5a

A replay of the conference call can be accessed after 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1-888-203-1112 or 1-647-436-0148 (using entry code 3357115). The replay will be available until 1:00pm on May 18, 2022.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

