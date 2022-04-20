Arcfield Names John Avalos as Chief Growth Officer and Ted Fidder as Chief Technology Officer

CHANTILLY, Va. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield announced today that it has named John Avalos as chief growth officer (CGO) and Ted Fidder as chief technology officer (CLO). In their roles, Avalos and Fidder will work closely together to bring cutting-edge technology solutions to the government market. Arcfield is a leading provider of innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation's most critical intelligence and defense missions.

John Avalos, Chief Growth Officer, Arcfield (pictured left) and Ted Fidder, Chief Technology Officer, Arcfield (pictured right). (PRNewswire)

As CGO, Avalos is responsible for all business development activities for the company, including managing the company's pipeline; developing new business opportunities; and managing Arcfield's capture and proposal processes. He brings more than 25 years of experience serving customers across defense, intelligence and civilian agencies, and has proven success building and managing high-performing teams and driving growth.

As CTO, Fidder is charged with leading overall technical innovation, differentiation and strategy for the company, and will lead various initiatives including the creation and execution of technology roadmaps, the development of technical solutions for priority captures, and the management of Arcfield's internal research and development portfolio. Fidder brings more than 30 years of experience in technology development to the company with a proven ability to convert technological advancements into mission solutions for government customers.

"We are very excited to welcome Ted and John to the Arcfield family," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer, Arcfield. "These two leaders will be instrumental in developing and executing strategies to support our growth from both a business and innovation perspective and will be vital in ensuring we continue to serve our customers with the latest advancements in technology and processes."

Before coming to Arcfield, Avalos served as chief operating officer at SOSi and lead day-to-day operations for the company. Prior to that, he led the business development organization at Booz Allen Hamilton after serving as a vice president in BAE System's intelligence and security sector.

Fidder, a Bell Labs Fellow, most recently served as the vice president of innovation and technology at CACI International. Prior to that he spent five years at LGS Innovations, most recently as CTO where he led teams that provided mission-critical wireless solutions services to the federal government. Earlier in his career he served as CTO of applied research and technology at Lucent Technologies and was a consulting member of technical staff at AT&T Bell Labs for more than 20 years.

About Arcfield

Arcfield is a leading provider of full lifecycle, mission-focused systems engineering and integration capabilities to the U.S. government and its allies. The company has more than 60 years of proven experience providing advanced engineering and analysis, IT and C5ISR capabilities to support our nation's most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA and with 16 offices around the world, Arcfield employs approximately 1,200 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals who put our customers' missions first, helping them solve their most complex challenges through innovations in modeling, simulation and analysis, digital transformation and C5ISR. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

Arcfield provides innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation’s most critical missions. (PRNewswire)

